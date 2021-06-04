Another prominent New Jerseyan is fleeing the state (Opinion)

Some of you may remember the name Murray Sabrin as the independent candidate for governor who garnered more votes than any other back in 1997. He ran as a Libertarian and lost to the eventual winner, former Governor Christie Todd Whitman.

Sabrin also ran for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate as recently as 2018. Murray Sabrin is a professor of finance at Ramapo college and will be teaching his financial history course remotely next spring from his new residence in Florida.

It would make sense for a man who's so deeply committed to smaller government and fiscal responsibility to move to a "free state" like Florida. So many of our friends, neighbors and family members have fled for places where they feel freer, and life and liberty are more sustainable and attainable.

Unlike so many in New Jersey government who are either career politicians or wealthy, outside carpetbaggers like Phil Murphy, Professor Sabrin spent most of his adult life here trying to make a difference. His departure is our loss and if a man like him sees the writing on the wall for the future of the state, it means it's pretty dire.

We've had the professor on the show many times over the years and he's always a gentleman and a true patriot. He's listed the reasons why he's leaving here and if you take the time to read it, I'm sure you'll be able to relate. Best of luck Professor Sabrin!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.