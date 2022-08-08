Another North Jersey/South Jersey difference — Ice cream

No, ice cream is not any different in the Northern half of the state than in the Southern half. Both parts of the state have a boardwalk staple that has been around for 100 years, even before some of our boardwalks.

This past weekend I took a walk on the Point Pleasant Beach boardwalk with a friend to get Kohr’s Ice Cream. He was surprised that we had Kohr’s in South Jersey. Apparently, people think it's a local thing to whichever boardwalk town they go to.

After a little research, you will find that from Seaside Park on the north, it's Kohr's ice cream. From Beach Haven on the south, it's Kohr Brothers ice cream. A couple of generations back, two of the brothers wanted to split from the original business and an agreement was made to set up at the shore from Atlantic City and South. Whichever location you choose on a hot summer day or night, the place is usually hopping.

It started in 1919 with a couple of brothers from York, PA, who started a frozen custard business on their family's dairy farm. They took their new machine and product to Coney Island. It was a hit. Soon after they headed to the Jersey Shore and the rest is Jersey history.

Generations of kids at the Jersey Shore, North or South got their first jobs at either Kohr's, and just about every kid growing up in Jersey got their first boardwalk ice cream or frozen custard at Kohr's.

