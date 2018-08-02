Another NJ retailer closing all its mall locations

Brookstone announced Thursday it is closing all its remaining mall locations including seven in New Jersey.

"Today, we made the difficult decision to close our remaining mall store locations – but the Brookstone you know and love is not going away," the New Hampshire-based gadget and furnishings store announced on its social media platforms. It will keep its 35 airport stores open.

One of those stores is at Newark Liberty International Airport.

"We are grateful to all our mall store employees and managers who have contributed so much over the years," concluded the short statement. The message did not disclose when the stores would begin its "going out of business" sales.

The closure of Brookstone comes after the complete shutdown of Toys R Us and the growing list of Sears & Kmart stores closing. Among the 66 Mandee stores and 12 Annie Sez stores closing are four in New Jersey.

According to a bankruptcy filing Thursday, Brookstone has assets of $50 million to $100 million, and liabilities of $100 million to $500 million.

Brookstone first filed for bankruptcy protection in 2014. The company was sold at auction in June of that year before emerging from bankruptcy protection.

Brookstone's New Jersey location are in Edison, Hackensack, Princeton, Rockaway, Short Hills and two in Paramus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.