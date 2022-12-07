Another NJ restaurant chain files for bankruptcy

Another popular New Jersey restaurant has closed another location amidst a second bankruptcy filing in four years.

Bertucci's has closed its Marlton location, and now has only one restaurant in New Jersey - Mount Laurel.

The casual-dining chain once boasted more than 100 locations in nine states. Featuring classic Italian dishes and hand stretched pizza from wood-fired ovens, the chain was a hit with New Jersey families.

Founded in 1981, Bertucci's once had six locations in New Jersey, including North Brunswick, Woodbridge and the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township.

Facebook/Bertucci's Italian Restaurant Facebook/Bertucci's Italian Restaurant loading...

In the most recent court filing, the company claimed the pandemic and inflationary pressures resulted in falling sales.

By the time they filed for bankruptcy in 2018, they had already closed nearly half of their locations. The new company that emerged after the filing, closed even more, operating just 31 restaurants.

Even as many businesses report a rebound in sales following the pandemic, a growing number of chain restaurants and locally owned establishments have been sunk by a combination of factors including a sharp rise in supply costs and an ongoing labor shortage.

Families are also feeling the inflationary bite, and with less disposable income, fewer are able to afford a night out to eat.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The best wood-fired pizza in NJ can come from your own kitchen I finally made the decision to invest in a wood-fired pizza oven.

Gravy or sauce? These restaurants make the best red in Central Jersey