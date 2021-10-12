Another New Jersey victim of senseless violence in New York City

A man hit with a baseball bat in Brooklyn early Saturday morning was the second New Jersey resident to be assaulted in New York City within 24 hours.

Chayanne De La Cruz, 34, told CBS New York he was walking to a friend's home after a video game competition about 5 a.m. when he was attacked by four people who used a bat and stick. The muggers got away with $350 cash and personal items, he said.

De La Cruz, who remains hospitalized, said the attack left him with a fractured eye, busted lip, and stitches and staples in his head.

The NYPD said it is investigating a Saturday morning robbery in the 72nd Precinct involving a two men who were approached by four robbers. No arrests have been made in the incident.

Police did not disclose De La Cruz's hometown.

Maria Ambrocio of Bayonne (Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis via Facebook)

The attack happened a day after Maria Ambrocio, 58, of Bayonne, hit her head after she was shoved to the ground in Times Square on Friday afternoon.

Jermaine Foster, a homeless man who had just stolen a cellphone from somebody else, was later arrested.

Ambrocio's family removed her from life support on Saturday.

Her brother told News 12 said she had survived being a nurse at Bayonne Medical Center during the pandemic.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help pay her funeral expenses.

