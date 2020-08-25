Another New Jersey Republican backs Biden for president

Former New Jersey congressman Dick Zimmer is among a group of former representatives who say they support Joe Biden for president. He is the second Republican from New Jersey to cross party lines in this year's presidential election.

The endorsement by 27 Republican who form the group "Republicans for Biden" comes as the Republican National Convention gets underway online, according to Fox News. Zimmer did not release comments about his decision.

“These former members of Congress cited Trump’s corruption, destruction of democracy, blatant disregard for moral decency, and urgent need to get the country back on course as a reason why they support Biden,” a Biden campaign official told Fox News.

Hunterdon County GOP Chairman Gabe Plumer told the New Jersey Globe that President Donald Trump doesn't care which Republicans back his candidacy.

Zimmer represented Hunterdon County in Congress and the state legislature.

Former Gov. Christine Todd Whitman was part of a video presentation on the opening night of the Democratic National Convention with several lifelong-Republicans who are backing Biden.

Zimmer, 76, represented New Jersey's 12th congressional district from 1991 through 1997 when he gave up the seat to make an unsuccessful run for the U.S. Senate. He ran for the House again in 2000 but lost to Rush Holt.

