Christine Todd Whitman trashes Trump in convention speech

Former New Jersey Gov. Christine Whitman was part of a video presentation of self described "lifelong Republicans" who said they are backing Democrat Joe Biden for president during the first night of the Democratic National Convention.

Originally scheduled to take place in Milwaukee, the convention this year is a virtual event with all speeches delivered remotely because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“This isn’t about a Republican or Democrat. It’s about a person, a person decent enough, stable enough, strong enough to get our economy back on track, a person who can work with everyone, Democrats and Republicans, to get things done. Donald Trump isn’t that person. Joe Biden is," Whitman said in her thirty second segment.

Former New York Rep. Susan Molinari, and former presidential candidates Meg Whitman and former Gov. John Kasich were also in the video.

Christine Todd Whitman has been a critic of Trump’s during his term and has compared him to a "dictator" and Hitler. The former governor told Star-Ledger columnist Tom Moran before the 2018 midterm election she would like to see the Democrats take control of at least the House of Representatives. She said a House controlled by a party opposing the Republican president would be a way to keep Trump in check.

New Jersey State GOP chairman Doug Steinhardt said in a statement that she does not represent the state party.

“After she completes her endorsement of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris tonight, she should complete her change of party designation form tomorrow. We’ll gladly donate the postage stamp,” Steinhardt said in a statement.

