Another fatal quadruple shooting in Newark leaves NJ man dead

⚫ Gunfire erupted in Newark early Sunday morning

⚫ One man was killed while three others were injured

⚫ It's at least the second quadruple fatal shooting in Newark in less than a month

NEWARK — An early Sunday morning shooting in the seat of Essex County has killed a man and injured three others.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday on the 400 block of Orange Street in Newark, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office. Police soon got there and found four victims.

Less than a half hour later, a 38-year-old Newark man identified as Julius Ferguson was declared dead at the scene. The three other victims, also men, were taken to University Hospital and were expected to survive.

The 400 block of Orange Street in Newark (Google Maps) The 400 block of Orange Street in Newark (Google Maps) loading...

Investigators with the prosecutor's homicide unit are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the prosecutor's office's tip line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

🚨 Another quadruple shooting

Sunday morning's incident is the second fatal quadruple shooting in Newark within the last month. Four people were shot near a Newark liquor store at the corner of Leslie Street and Chancellor Avenue on April 16, according to officials.

Antuane Gregory (left), Corey Beasley (ECCF/Facebook) Antuane Gregory (left), Corey Beasley (ECCF/Facebook) loading...

Authorities identified the victim who died in that shooting as Corey Beasley, 43.

Days after the shooting, the Essex County prosecutor charged Antuane Gregory, 42, with murder, four counts of attempted murder, four counts of aggravated assault, and weapons offenses. He has been in custody since mid-April.

Officials have not identified possible motives in either shooting.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

