Another dead whale and a rally planned for Sunday (Opinion)

Environmental activists and concerned Jersey Shore citizens plan a rally on the Point Pleasant Beach Boardwalk this Sunday.

Their aim is to get Gov. Murphy to halt the offshore wind turbine project, which they believe is the reason all of these whales keep washing up dead on New Jersey and New York beaches.

Another whale washed up on the beach Monday in Manasquan. This is the ninth dead whale in two months that has washed ashore in our area. Opponents claim that the sonar used to map the ocean floor is causing the whales to die.

Experts believe that the whales who use sonar to communicate and survive are being drastically harmed by the ships and equipment used to plot the ocean floor where huge concrete bases will be poured to secure the planned offshore wind turbines.

The beached whale in AC 1/7/23. (Nick Dees via Facebook)

Full details of the proposed project are available from Protect Our Coast NJ. The rally is this Sunday at 1 p.m. on the boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach and is organized by Protect Our Coast NJ.

As we've mentioned before, this involves big money and big politics. The climate change religious zealots go along with the mindless plot to build wind turbines off the coast thinking it will somehow save the planet.

As with all big government plans to "do the right thing," the unintended consequences are worse than the problem they are seeking to solve. The ship used in the underwater mapping of the ocean floor was tracked off the New Jersey Coast Tuesday morning on the Marine Traffic app. You can see the screenshot taken Monday shows the Fugro Enterprises ship off our coast.

A friend and eyewitness on the beach in Manasquan on Monday said three more whales are believed to be floating on the surface.

Congressman Jeff Van Drew is one of our representatives in Washington who is leading the fight to look into why these whales are dying and if it's this project.

It's strange how a generation ago environmentalists wanted to save the whales and now that they're turning up dead in record numbers they seem to be on the opposite side of the whales.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

