Another case of meningitis diagnosed at Rutgers

NEW BRUNSWICK — A second case of bacterial meningitis has been diagnosed at Rutgers University, according to a message sent to the campus community.

The student was hospitalized on Saturday and is receiving treatments while Rutgers Student Health Services monitors the situation along with the state Department of Health to determine any links with a first case reported on Feb. 4 , , according to university spokesman Neil Buccino.

The first infected student was infected with the serogroup meningitis type B; the second student's type has not yet been determined.

Buccino did not disclose how the students came in contact with meningitis.

Buccino said the student diagnosed with the first case at the beginning of February has been released from a hospital.

The CDC considers bacterial meningitis to be "very serious and can be deadly," according to its website. Most people diagnosed with meningitis recover, but the disease can result in permanent disabilities such as brain damage, hearing loss, and learning disabilities, according to the CDC.

Symptoms include sudden onset of fever, headache, and stiff neck. There are often other symptoms, such as nausea, vomiting, increased sensitivity to light, and confusion.

The CDC said the illness is spread by an exchange of saliva during kissing, coughing, or lengthy contact. NJ Department of Health spokeswoman Thomas noted that the bacteria are not spread by casual contact activities like being in the same work or school room as the sick person.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5