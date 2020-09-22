Another beloved retailer set to close New Jersey locations

Just in case you thought the retail bloodletting was over, I’m here to tell you that you are very wrong. Unfortunately for many well-known national retailers, the closings have just begun. The latest to announce closings in New Jersey is Bed Bath and Beyond, which not only operates 38 retail outlets in the state but is also a New Jersey-based company to boot.

Last year the company made the announcement that they would close 60 stores but since the COVID-19 shut down it was announced that that 200 would follow in the next few years. That allowed us to wonder if any of those would be in New Jersey. It turns out now that the Howell and Rockaway stores will definitely close and we will have to wait to see which other New Jersey locations will (inevitably) make it to the chopping block.

Anyone who’s ever been inside a Bed Bath and Beyond understands that there’s a an emotional connection to it. Why? Because it is where every single bride is registered for her wedding. It is where couples go first when they are setting up a new home. It’s the first place you stop when you’re setting up your first apartment or moving into your college dorm for the first time. It is where you outfit the intimate domains of your life—bedroom, bathroom, and..well, you see what I’m getting to. Bed, Bath and beyond is a store for beginnings. And at the risk of invoking false pathos, who doesn’t see the sad irony in a store that sells “beginnings” coming to an end?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.