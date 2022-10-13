Another arrest, more sought, in fatal Wildwood, NJ, car rally

Another arrest has been made in connection to that deadly, and illegal, car rally in Wildwood.

Investigators say Zion Diaz, 18, of Hammonton instructed others to prevent police vehicles from responding to emergency calls at the scene.

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland says Diaz was identified as an individual who instructed others to "block intersections" and do "burnouts" in an effort to prevent police from interfering with the H2OI rally on the night of Sept. 24.

Diaz was arrested at his home on Bridge Avenue in Hammonton on October 12. He has been charged with Riot, which is classified as a 4th degree crime, and has been released pending an appearance in court.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are seeking at least one additional suspect.

Sutherland released several photos of the suspect and a vehicle in hope the public can help identify him.

An individual in a dark hooded sweatshirt is believed to have been involved in the assault of a police officer.

Investigators are also seeking a Honda Accord that was involved in an accident with a golf cart. The Accord has a distinct aftermarket tail light package and is believed to have significant damage to the front passenger side.

Cape May County Prosecutor Cape May County Prosecutor loading...

If anyone has information about the suspect or the vehicle, you are asked to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at (609) 465-1135, the Wildwood Police Department at 609-522-0222, or the information can be reported anonymously through the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office Anonymous TIP System by visiting cmcpo.tips

The illegal rally triggered multiple crashes, including a fatal accident that killed Timothy Ogden, 34, of Clayton, N.J., and Lindsay Weakland, 18, of Carlisle, Pa.

Police have already charged Gerald White in connection with the fatal crash.

Another suspect, Eryk R. Wnek, is charged with aggravated assault.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

