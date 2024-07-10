Anime fans will love this creative New Jersey restaurant
Attention ramen and anime lovers: you’re going to want to check out this growing chain of restaurants.
Rayaki started preparing their Japanese street food in 2017, and in addition to their Philadelphia location, they have three in the Garden State.
They first opened in Cherry Hill, according to their instagram:
We had hopes of introducing the anime culture and experience to more people. We wanted to show everyone the impact anime has had in so many of our lives growing up and the happiness it has brought into our lives now
Not only do they serve Japanese food, but their walls are decorated with Japanese anime.
Now I’m an anime novice, only really having knowledge of Sailor Moon and Pokemon, but even I could see how exciting going to Rayaki would be!
You’ll see some of your favorite Studio Ghibli characters too.
Per their website:
Rayaki is proud to present a true Japanese Street Food experience near you. With the highest quality food and 100% authentic Japanese recipes, you will be introduced to new tastes and a genuine Japanese Street Food experience.
Check out some of what they have to offer, like their black garlic ramen. The dish is served with two eggs.
The crispy curry katsu served over rice.
Soft shell crab bao.
Shrimp bao.
Is your mouth watering yet?
Spicy miso noodle pull.
Or just cool down with some bubble tea.
You can check them out at any of their three New Jersey locations:
Rayaki Cherry Hill
404 Marlton Pike East
Cherry Hill, NJ
Rayaki Edison
2090 Lincoln Hwy
Edison, NJ
Rayaki Glassboro
166 William Dalton Dr.
Glassboro, NJ
Store hours:
Monday to Saturday: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday: Noon to 9 p.m.
You can check out their full menu here.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore.
