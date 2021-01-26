NJ typically gets recognized for the challenges of living here: highest taxes, worst climate for businesses, exploding debt, unfunded pension and health liabilities putting the state on the verge of financial ruin. You've heard it all and the situation seems to get worse with every passing election.

We are less than a year from making a decision between dumb and dumber (presumably if the expected nominees for governor win their primaries) and now we can add another "worst" to the list.

NJ is now ranked the worst place to retire in America. Yup, we all saw that coming. It's not an accident that more people move out of NJ than move in year after year. That number last year was as high as 70% of the moves were outbound and that's the third year in a row that outbounders outnumbered inbounders, by a lot. Now it's health care, quality of life and of course affordability which all have NJ dead last. It's getting ridiculous dontcha think?

Let me be cleat however, I am in for the fight. No, I'm not running for governor this year. Several reasons, it's a $20-$40 million race and you can't just jump in and think you can change the way the primary process works. The corruption in the system is designed to keep outsiders from upsetting the gravy train established by the elites in both parties. It can be and needs to be done, but the build up takes a few years.

The second reason is that I have a contract with New Jersey 101.5 which I intend to honor and it lasts beyond the election. The third, and most important reason, is that I am not going to leave the mic until we know that NJ residents are ready to fight back. We're talking to more than a million people on a regular basis and if I leave the mic, who's gonna take up the fight to hold the clowns in Trenton accountable?

Remember, I don't pick my fill-ins when I'm off. Not ready to make that a permanent thing just yet! We need a strong voice on the Jersey airwaves to provide a balance from all the click-bait corrupt news outlets who have fueled the flames of panic and given the corrupt government in Trenton a pass with softball question after softball question. The result? One of the worst states in the union to live and retire based on affordability. The solution? Elect new people to the legislature who understand what it's like to have to live paycheck to paycheck.

