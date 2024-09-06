An elegant restaurant inside an old 1800s barn is opening in NJ

If you’re looking for a cool new restaurant to head to this fall with a great vibe, one is opening this month that you need to put in your calendar.

Not far from New Hope, which has plenty of restaurants of its own, is a less bustling, more peaceful setting in the town of Stockton. There you’ll find a bed and breakfast called the Woolverton Inn.

It’s 232 years old. On the property is an old stone barn that has been completely refurbished and will soon be opening as Northridge, an elegant restaurant in a unique setting.

This structure from the 1830s has cathedral ceilings, a two-story fireplace, stone floor, and compelling views of rustic beauty as it overlooks the 10-acre property’s rolling hills.

(Woolverton Inn on YouTube) (Woolverton Inn on YouTube) loading...

Mario Passalacqua, co-owner of the Woolverton Inn and Northridge along with his wife, Mary Passalacqua, described more of the new restaurant for mycentraljersey.com.

Wife Mary points out this is no drafty old barn. The modern renovations made it climate-controlled, and it even has an elevator. The painstaking renovation took over four years to complete.

(Woolverton Inn on YouTube) (Woolverton Inn on YouTube) loading...

As gorgeous as they made the setting, the food promises to be just as appealing. Chef Lance Knowling plans to offer a menu using ingredients locally grown at nearby Jersey farms. Dishes like tender braised beef short ribs, pan roasted salmon, Jersey corn and crab velvet soup, and, having been raised in Kansas City, he’s bringing delicious barbecue into the mix.

Northridge restaurant opens late September, and you’ll find them and the Woolverton Inn at 6 Woolverton Road in Stockton. Meanwhile here’s their website.