‘American Idol’ sends 3 NJ singers to Hollywood this season

The new season of "American Idol" has given Golden Tickets to three New Jersey singers, who will rep the state's North, South and Central ( if you believe that exists ) on the singing competition show.

Sydney Sherwood, of Marlboro, was the latest to confirm her trip to Hollywood for the second season of the series on ABC. The teen, who attends Calvary Christian School in Old Bridge , shared her news in a photo with her little brother, a young cancer survivor, Billy.

After dealing with Billy's massive tumor as a toddler and his recovery , the Sherwood family began two nonprofits aimed at pediatric cancer research and support .

Payton Taylor , originally from the Turnersville section of Washington Township in Gloucester County, has secured a pass to Hollywood for the second year in a row.

She chatted on air with New Jersey 101.5's Bill Spadea on Monday and explained that she and her sister handed back their tickets last season, so as not to stoke any jealousy between siblings. You can listen below:

Rounding out the three Jersey hopefuls on Idol this season is a recent high school student from North Jersey. Taylor Van Cleave, of Norwood in Bergen County, auditioned in Denver late last year surrounded by his family. He was part of the Class of 2018 at Northern Valley Regional High School in Old Tappan.

All three Jersey hopefuls were headed to the next round of the competition with judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, and host Ryan Seacrest.

