American Idol is hosting Zoom auditions this week in NJ

Gone are the days when auditioning for "American Idol" meant traveling to far-flung cities, and sleeping overnight at audition venues hoping to get in. American Idol announces that this Friday, Aug. 12, they’ll be holding Zoom auditions for NJ hopefuls where you could be their next superstar.

For the third year in a row, custom-built Zoom technology is allowing you to audition for "American Idol" producers by participating in “Idol Across America”, the live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar. It features audition days for all 50 states plus Washington, D.C.

As the hit show enters season six on ABC, so many hopefuls are excited to try an American idol audition from the comfort of their own home on their laptop, iPad, or phone.

All you have to do is go to the audition page, pick your state (that will also be your audition day), and then reserve your time slot for your Live Virtual Audition.

Melissa Elfar, a producer who judged Zoom auditions in Ohio in 2021, gave dispatch.com tips for auditioning for American Idol on Zoom. She said,

“Really prepare. Treat this as if it were a job interview. And when you audition, bring it! Don't sing with your hands in your pocket. Really show us who you are. Don't do what you think people want you to do or act the way you think people want you to act. Be true to yourself, because it shows, and we can tell.”

So do you think you’re up to the task of being the next American Idol? If so, get your audition time slot now.

But you better do it quickly because as you scroll down you will notice that some states like North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida are already at audition capacity. So if this is your dream, (and why wouldn’t it be??) don’t be left out. Enter now.

