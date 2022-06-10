‘American Idiot: The Musical’ is coming to Asbury Park, New Jersey

Don’t wanna be an American idiot? Then you don’t want to miss this show!

Get your eyeliner ready, because Green Day’s “American Idiot: The Musical” is back on stage thanks to the Asbury Park Theater Company.

The show is a rock opera with songs from Green Day’s albums American Idiot (2004) and 21st Century Breakdown (2009).

According to the Company's website:

Johnny, Tunny and Will struggle to find meaning in a post-9/11 world. When the three disgruntled men flee the constraints of their hometown for the thrills of city life, their paths are quickly estranged when Tunny enters the armed forces, Will is called back home to attend to familial responsibilities, and Johnny's attention becomes divided by a seductive love interest and a hazardous new friendship.

The Tony Award-winning show ran on Broadway at the St. James Theatre from April 2010 through April 2011, lasting 422 performances (I was lucky enough to see a few of them!). For a stretch, Green Day's lead singer Billy Joe Armstrong took over the role of Saint Jimmy, much to fans' delight.

Billie Joe Armstrong Makes His Broadway Debut In "American Idiot" Getty Images loading...

The Company will perform the show at the Kingsley Theater at the Berkley Oceanfront Hotel located at 1401 Ocean Ave. in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

Performances will be Friday, July 1 and Saturday July 2 at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, July 3 at 5 p.m. The following week, performances will be Friday, July 8 and Saturday July 9 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, July 10 at 5 p.m.

You can find the ticket information here. I hope you have the time of your life!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore.

