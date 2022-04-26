NY man charged with attempted murder in American Dream shooting

A Brooklyn man has been charged with attempted murder, stemming from a shooting at American Dream earlier this month, State Police announced Tuesday evening.

On Monday, 20-year-old Anwar Stuart was arrested at his New York home.

He has been accused of shooting and seriously wounding a man during an attempted robbery at the retail and entertainment complex in East Rutherford on April 7.

The incident sent shoppers and mega-mall workers scrambling for safety.

Stuart was being held at Rikers Island, pending extradition to New Jersey.

He also has been charged with attempted robbery, conspiracy, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

The case is being handled by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

KEEP READING: Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist

LOOK: States With the Most New Small Businesses Per Capita To find the top 20 states with the most new small businesses per capita, Simply Business analyzed the Census Bureau’s Business Formation Statistics from August 2020 to July 2021.

The 2002-2003 New Jersey Nets: The last time the NBA Finals came through NJ In 2012 the Nets made their Brooklyn debut, but before that, New Jersey was the home of the Nets dating back to 1977.

The franchise was born in 1967, under the name the New Jersey Americans. They played their games in Teaneck as part of the American Basketball Association. One year later they moved to Long Island, becoming the New York Nets.

It was there the team won two ABA championships in 1973-74 and 1975-76. The very next year the Nets, along with three other basketball franchises, were absorbed into the NBA as part of a merger deal, abolishing the ABA.

When the Nets first moved to New Jersey, they played their home games at the Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway. Then in 1981, they moved into the home many of us remember them in the most, the Brendan Byrne Arena in the Meadowlands in East Rutherford (later named the Continental Airlines Arena, then Izod center).

After years of losing, The Nets made it to two straight NBA Finals in 2001-02 and 2002-03. In 2002-03, the final time they sniffed the championship, the team lost to the San Antonio Spurs.

It would be the last time the Nets sniffed the title, but their efforts added them to New Jersey lore forever.