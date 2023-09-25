Amazon is hiring 11,500 in New Jersey at up to $28 an hour

If you’re looking for a job, Amazon has announced that it plans to hire 11,500 people in New Jersey, and not just for the holidays.

According to roi-nj.com, the company is hiring for all sorts of jobs. Customer fulfillment and transportation employees can earn, on average, over $20.50 per hour for those roles, and up to $28 depending on location.

From a statement,

Whether someone is looking for a short-term way to make extra money or is hoping to take their first step toward a fulfilling and rewarding career at Amazon, there’s a role available for them. A fulfillment or transportation employee who starts with us today will see a 13% increase in pay over the next three years — likely more, including our annual wage investments — and that’s on top of offerings like prepaid college tuition with Career Choice and health care benefits on Day One.

Amazon is looking to hire 250,000 workers nationwide:

The holiday season is always a special time at Amazon, and we’re excited to hire 250,000 additional people this year to help serve customers across the country,” John Felton, Amazon’s senior vice president of worldwide operations, said.

Amazon says that new hires (or re-hires) will receive enhanced on-the-job safety training. It’s part of their Powered Industrial Trucks Training curriculum, designed specifically to boost knowledge retention and to prioritize personal and site safety. Examples of these machines include order pickers and forklifts.

Interested candidates get more information here.

