Amazon hiring for hundreds of jobs at new Burlington warehouse

Amazon will begin hiring more than 600 full-time workers for the company's sprawling, new Burlington City fulfillment center.

The million-square-foot facility will launch in time for this year's holiday shopping season, housing larger items like patio furniture, kayaks, electronics and pet food, according to a company spokesman.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or the equivalent. For information about applying, follow this link.

Amazon has grown its full-time workforce in the state in the past five years to more than 17,500 employees.

Once the Burlington City site launches, the company will have 13 operating fulfillment and sortation centers in New Jersey, including in Avenel, Cranbury, Carteret, Edison, Florence, Logan, Moonachie, Paramus, Robbinsville and Swedesboro.

Other locations in the state include hiring opportunities for delivery stations and flex drivers, or Whole Foods Markets positions.

Amazon currently offers $15 minimum wage, benefits for full-time workers that include full medical, vision, and dental insurance, as well as a 401(k) with 50% match.

The company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave.

