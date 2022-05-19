Amazon Fresh is finally coming to NJ, and they’re hiring

I know that people have varying opinions about Amazon. Some people think of them as pure evil, and some people think of them as a necessary evil.

I happen to love Amazon.

I don’t care if Jeff Bezos runs the world for all the conveniences that he has provided me with since the beginning of Amazon. So I’m one of those people that is so excited to shop at an Amazon Fresh store.

As if driving to the grocery store or InstaCarting wasn’t easy enough, there is now another way to receive your groceries without lifting a finger.

Not only will Amazon Fresh be coming to New Jersey, but hundreds of jobs will become available as a result. The new Amazon Fresh location will now be opening in Paramus, and is expected to have the “skip the checkout lane” function that 14 other stores do.

This job is a great opportunity for those interested in anything from retail, to online marketing and even cooking.

Grocery associates will be in charge of more than stocking shelves, checkout and online orders. They may also find themselves prepping the fresh food daily. As for customers, the Amazon Fresh store is supposed to be an affordable and easy way for locals to grab groceries and other daily necessities.

If you are looking for a job or maybe want to learn more about this new location, Amazon Fresh Paramus is holding hiring events in person, June 8 and 9 at the Marriott Saddle Brook.

The event is an opportunity to learn more about the Amazon brand itself, and how it aims to make grocery shopping a more seamless experience.

Amazon hopes this will be the first of many locations in New Jersey, as the company wants to provide more job opportunities for those in the area and easier access to high quality food items.

The store is expected to open soon and more information will be available once there’s an official date.

