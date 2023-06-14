Amazing NYC restaurant expands to Fair Lawn with juicy fire grilled chicken

You know how much you love chicken. You've got to taste this chicken!

Brine, the fast-casual restaurant from New York City notorious for their flavorful chicken and high-quality ingredients, is coming to Fair Lawn, New Jersey, on Saturday, June 24.

The 1,500-square-foot restaurant is located in the Fair Lawn Promenade Shopping Center (3110 Promenade Blvd., Fair Lawn, NJ).

Since opening its doors in 2018, Brine has been a favorite among New Yorkers who are looking for fresh, indulgent, and healthy lunch or dinner options that are all made to order in-house. Now, Brine is expanding to Fair Lawn.

Brine’s name is inspired by the signature, 36-hour chicken brining process Brine uses prior to their chicken being fire-grilled. It's the key component in achieving that signature juicy and flavorful chicken that can’t be found anywhere else.

I spoke through email with Brine CEO & Founder, Dan Mezzalingua:

Tell us about Brine.

Founded in 2018, Brine had a mission to create a revolution against dry chicken through the brining process and deliver a menu that compliments any lifestyle. Several years in the making, we have mastered the art of juicy, flavorful chicken, only sourcing the highest quality ingredients. The 36-hour brining process is packed with true intent and hard work every step of the way, resulting in quality meals from guilt-free salads and sandwiches, to savory sides and sauces.

What sets Brine apart from the rest?

Unlike other fast-casual restaurants, Brine’s menu complements any lifestyle without sacrificing flavor. Brine’s name is inspired by the signature 36-hour chicken brining process we use prior to our chicken being fire-grilled. It's the key component in achieving that signature juicy and flavorful chicken that can’t be found anywhere else.

What would you recommend someone to order when they come for the first time?

We’re known for our signature fire-grilled thigh, but our brined chicken tenders (either in a sandwich or as a standalone) are fast becoming one of the most popular dishes. Our side options are the perfect balance between guilt-free fresh vegetables from local vendors and savory fries and grain choices.

How do you feel about Fair Lawn?

Being a resident of New Jersey, it's also been a goal of mine to open a second location close to my homefront. Fair Lawn is the perfect setting for our entry into the New Jersey market - We are thrilled to be in the promenade and know that the location aligns with our brand entirely as we have meals to fit any occasion or lifestyle. We look forward to showing the community our passion for tasty, fire-grilled chicken.

