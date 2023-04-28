Amazing breakfast place is expanding in NJ

After successfully opening in Morristown, a popular breakfast restaurant chain is planning on expanding in New Jersey.

The Effin Egg has plans for more locations in the Garden State, according to Boozy Burbs. According to the current franchisees, an additional 8-10 locations will be opening in the next few years.

The Effin Egg specializes in breakfast sandwiches as well as coffee. As their website says,

Effin Egg is a fast-casual breakfast sandwich concept. Inspired by a true love of eggs, our menu boasts classic comfort fare with a twist, using only the freshest and finest ingredients. Not just a morning staple, Effin Egg's signature egg sammies hit the spot all day long. This is not your grand pa’s breakfast place. At Effin Egg we have some dope ass coffee. We roast our beans in small batches daily to give you the best tasting coffee around, as we say…Potheads Welcome!

I like that tagline, “Potheads Welcome;” referring to coffee pots, of course. But their entire menu lineup looks pretty awesome: a complete line of breakfast sandwiches, on a variety of different breads like biscuits, brioche buns, bagels, and gluten free buns.

They also have breakfast tacos, breakfast burritos, bowls, cinnamon rolls, pancakes, and waffles.

In addition to their Morristown location, they have restaurants in Decatur, GA, and New York City.

Although the new Jersey locations are in the works, there’s been no official word on where they are going to be.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

