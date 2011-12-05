Am I the Only One?

I feel like I am the only man in the world who actually enjoys the holidays, besides my father. I love Christmas and everything surrounding it - decorated houses, snow, holiday tunes on the radio and the shopping rush, to name a few.

The thing that gets me the most, though, about the holidays is being with the family. Oddly enough, that's probably the factor that turns most people off. I am a family man and always have been.

I especially enjoy watching my family members open the gifts I bought for them. I truly do love to give more than receive.

Am I weird? If there are men out there who share the same thoughts, you can "raise your hand" by leaving a comment below.