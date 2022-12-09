CHESTER — Looking for something fun to do this holiday season?

Alstede Farms, a first-generation family farm in Morris County, has released its schedule of events and activities for December.

Brunch with Santa

On Dec. 10, 11, 17, and 18, visitors can have brunch with Santa. Enjoy the festive atmosphere at Harvest Hall with Santa and his helpers while indulging in a casual family-style buffet meal. Advanced tickets are required and will be sold per time slot.

There are two-time slots available for all dates which are 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Brunch will be sold per table with options for a table of four, six, and eight. All seating will be indoors and photo opportunities with Santa will be available for all guests.

All attendees will receive a 10% off merchandise coupon to use in the farm store.

Christmas Trees and Holiday Cheer

With sizes ranging from three to 16 feet, guests can choose from a variety of pre-cut, locally sourced, and sustainable Christmas trees for their home at the farm.

Enjoy hot cocoa or hot cider while wandering through the Christmas forest. Also available for purchase are handcrafted wreaths and kissing balls, or choose from bundled greens, roping, mantel swags, and grave blankets made on the farm as well.

Holiday Shopping

Hoping to cross some people off your shopping list? Guests can purchase holiday gift baskets full of honey, jams, salsas, syrups, coffees, teas, and more. Holiday pies for pre-order or purchase are available, as well as wine selections from Hammonton’s Tomasello Winery.

Tickets and information can be found on the farm's website.

