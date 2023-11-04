Almost sold-out: Trans-Siberian Xmas show for NJ in high demand

It's one of those shows you'd be kicking yourself for if you missed it. The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is taking their holiday show on the road, and two of them are coming to the New Jersey area.

Just over the Delaware River at Wells Fargo Center in Philly is the Trans-Siberian Orchestra's holiday performance, "The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve." If you love their music, then this show with a holiday twist is a must.

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra, or TSO for short, is bringing the best of the best on its holiday tour which begins November 15, 2023, in Green Bay, WI. According to trans-siberian.com, they're "pulling out all the stops to make sure this winter tour is [their] best show in years."

And after the past few years, who could blame them? It's your opportunity to catch what could be one of the best shows they've ever performed.

Philadelphia is the closest pass the tour is making to New Jersey this year, which is right in our backyard. And although two shows are coming to the city, there's not much time left to snag the remaining tickets.

The first show, happening December 17, 2023, at 3 P.M. has already sold out. So unless somebody resells their tickets, getting into this show is almost impossible.

The second show is also happening on December 17, 2023, but at 7:30 P.M. And as of this writing, that's the show that still has seats available.

So if you live in New Jersey and don't want to travel far to catch them, I highly recommend jumping on this before it's too late. Click here for more info on how to get tickets to see "The Trans-Siberian Orchestra -The Ghosts of Christmas Eve" at Wells Fargo Center in Philly on December 17, 2023, at 7:30 P.M.

