NJ spa worker accused of sex crimes against 2 clients

🔺NJ spa worker arrested

🔺Accused of sexual offenses involving clients

🔺Police still investigating

A Bergen County day spa employee already accused of sexually assaulting a client is now facing more criminal charges involving a second victim, authorities said.

Dequan Cedeno, of Teaneck, worked at the Hand and Stone Spa in Allendale before his arrest last month.

On Saturday, March 15, Allendale police contacted the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit about an alleged sexual assault that day at the business.

Hand and Stone Spa Allendale (Google Maps) Hand and Stone Spa Allendale (Google Maps) loading...

The 35-year-old Cedeno was accused of assaulting a female client while giving her a massage.

He was charged with sexual assault and criminal sexual contact.

Now, police said, they have discovered that Cedeno also groped a different woman while giving a client massage on Feb. 19.

Cedeno "vehemently denies the allegations" his defense attorney, Jason LeBoeuf said in an email response to New Jersey 101.5.

Bergen County (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Bergen County (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

On Monday, Cedeno was arrested again and additionally charged with three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

He was being held at the Bergen County Jail, pending a first court appearance.

Anyone with potentially relevant information can call the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Tips Line at 201-226-5532.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom