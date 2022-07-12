All these restaurants in NJ earned top marks from Wine Spectator

Photo by Alex Haney on Unsplash

Looking for a delicious restaurant with an extensive and eclectic wine program in New Jersey?

Wine Spectator revealed its list of nearly 3,200 restaurants that have earned Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards in 2022.

The winning restaurants, each with amazing wine menus, are located in more than 70 countries and all 50 states. Of those restaurants, 75 are in the Garden State.

In New Jersey, two received the highest Grand Award. The others either received Best of Award of Excellence or the Award of Excellence.

Two of the top restaurants in New Jersey are Mortons Steakhouse, three are The Capital Grille and four are Seasons 52.

Restaurant Latour — Wine Spectator Grand Award winner

Crystal Springs Resort
1 Wild Turkey Way
Hamburg, New Jersey
(844) 414-9893
www.crystalgolfresort.com

Cuisine: American

The Pluckemin Inn — Wine Spectator Grand Award winner

359 Route 206 S.
Bedminister, New Jersey
(908) 658-9292
www.pluckemininn.com

Cuisine: American

Angeline by Michael Symon — Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
1 Borgata Way
Atlantic City, New Jersey
(609) 317-1000
https://borgata.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/angeline-by-michael-symon.html

Cuisine: Italian

Berta’s Chateau — Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence

7 Grove St.
Wanaque, New Jersey
(973) 835-0992
http://www.bertaschateau.com

Cuisine: Italian/Northern Italian

Caffe Aldo Lamberti — Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence

2011 Route 70 W.
Cherry Hill, New Jersey
(856) 663-1747
http://www.caffelamberti.com

Cuisine: Italian/Seafood

Catherine Lombardi — Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence

3 Livingston Ave.
New Brunswick, New Jersey
(732) 296-9643
http://www.catherinelombardi.com

Cuisine: Italian

Court Street Restaurant and Bar — Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence

61 Sixth St.
Hoboken, New Jersey
(201) 795-4515
http://www.courtstreet.com

Cuisine: American/Seafood

Elements — Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence

66 Witherspoon St.
Princeton, New Jersey
(609) 924-0078
http://www.elementsprinceton.com

Cuisine: American/Asian

Il Capriccio Ristorante — Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence

633 Route 10 E.
Whippany, New Jersey
(973) 884-9175
http://www.ilcapriccio.com

Cuisine: Italian

Jockey Hollow Bar and Kitchen — Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence

110 South St.
Morristown, New Jersey
(973) 644-3180
http://www.jockeyhollowbarandkitchen.com

Cuisine: American/Farm to Table

Knife and Fork Inn — Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence

3600 Atlantic Ave.
Atlantic City, New Jersey
(609) 344-1133
http://www.knifeandforkinn.com

Cuisine: Seafood/Steakhouse

La Griglia Seafood Grill and Wine Bar — Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence

740 Kenilworth Blvd.
Kenilworth, New Jersey
(908) 241-0031
http://www.lagriglia.com

Cuisine: Northern Italian/Seafood

Old Homestead Steak House — Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
1 Borgata Way
Atlantic City, New Jersey
(609) 317-1000

https://www.theborgata.com

Cuisine: Steak house

River Palm Terrace — Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence

1416 River Road
Edgewater, New Jersey
(201) 224-2013
http://www.riverpalm.com

Cuisine: Seafood/Steak house

Spuntino Wine Bar and Italian Tapas — Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence

70 Kingsland Rd.
Clifton, New Jersey
(973) 661-2435
http://spuntinowinebar.com/clifton/

Cuisine: Italian/Tapas

Stage Left Steak — Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence

5 Livingston Ave.
New Brunswick, New Jersey
(732) 828-4444
http://www.stageleft.com

Cuisine: American/Steak house

The Capital Grille — Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence

2000 Route 38
Cherry Hill, New Jersey
(856) 665-5252
http://www.thecapitalgrille.com

Cuisine: Seafood/Steak house

The Capital Grille — Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence

10 Dryden Way
Parsippany, New Jersey
(973) 889-8622
http://www.thecapitalgrille.com

Cuisine: Steak house

The Frog and the Peach — Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence

29 Dennis St.
New Brunswick, New Jersey
(732) 846-3216
http://www.frogandpeach.com

Cuisine: American

Undici Taverna Rustica — Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence

11 W. River Road
Rumson, New Jersey
(732) 842-3880
http://www.undicirestaurant.com

Cuisine: Italian

Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse — Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence

Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino
Brigantine Blvd.
Atlantic City, New Jersey
(609) 441-8355
http://www.vicandanthonys.com

Cuisine: Steak house

Washington Inn — Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence

801 Washington St.
Cape May, New Jersey
(609) 884-5697
https://washingtoninn.com

Cuisine: American

Water & Wine Ristorante-Taverna — Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence

141 Stirling Road
Watchung, New Jersey
(908) 755-9344
http://www.visitwaterandwine.com

Cuisine: American/Northern Italian

Windrift — Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence

ICONA Windrift
105 80th St.
Avalon, New Jersey
(609) 368-5175
http://www.iconawindrift.com

Cuisine: American

618  — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

618 Park Ave.
Freehold, New Jerseyc
(732) 577-0001
http://www.618nj.com

Cuisine: American

Amada  — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

Ocean Casino Resort
500 Boardwalk
Atlantic City, New Jersey
(609) 783-8000
https://www.theoceanac.com

Cuisine: Spanish/Tapas

American Bar & Grille  — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
1 Borgata Way
Atlantic City, New Jersey
(609) 317-1000
https://borgata.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/american-bar-and-grille.html

Cuisine: American

American Cut  — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

Ocean Casino Resort
500 Boardwalk
Atlantic City, New Jersey
(609) 783-8000
http://www.theoceanac.com

Cuisine: Steak house

Bacari Grill — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

800 Ridgewood Road
Washington Township, New Jersey
(201) 358-6330
http://www.bacarigrill.com

Cuisine: American

Battello — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

502 Washington Blvd.
Jersey City, New Jersey
(201) 798-1798
http://www.battellojc.com

Cuisine: Italian/Seafood

Birrvino — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

183 Riverside Ave.
Red Bank, New Jersey
(732) 842-5990
http://www.birravino.com

Cuisine: Italian

Café Madison — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

33 Lafayette St.
Riverside, New Jersey
(856) 764-4444
http://www.cafemadison.com

Cuisine: American/Steak house

Capriccio — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

Resorts Hotel and Casino
1133 Boardwalk
Atlantic City, New Jersey
(609) 340-6000
https://resortsac.com/restaurants/fine-dining/capriccio/

Cuisine: Italian

Council Oak Steaks & Seafood — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
1000 Boardwalk
Atlantic City, New Jersey
(609) 449-1000 ext. 6400
https://www.hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com/restaurants/fine-dining/council-oak-steaks-and-seafood

Cuisine: American/Seafood

Deccan Spice — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

153 Wood Ave.
Edison, New Jersey
(732) 902-2888
http://www.deccanspice.com

Cuisine: Indian

Del Frisco’s Grille — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

221 River St.
Hoboken, New Jersey
(201) 653-0195
http://www.delfriscosgrille.com

Cuisine: American/Steak house

Dock’s Oyster House — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

2405 Atlantic Ave.
Atlantic City, New Jersey
(609) 345-0092
http://www.dockoysterhouse.com

Cuisine: Seafood/American

Dolce Mare — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

Ocean Casino Resort
500 Boardwalk
Atlantic City, New Jersey
http://www.theoceanac.com

Cuisine: Italian/Seafood

Esty Street — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

86 Spring Valley Road
Park Ridge, New Jersey
(201) 307-1515
http://www.estystreet.com

Cuisine: American

Gordon Ramsay Steak — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

Harrah’s Atlantic City
777 Harrahs Blvd.
Atlantic City, New Jersey
(609) 441-5060
http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-ac/restaurants/gordonramsaysteak#.XBLTBrSp1TY

Cuisine: Steak house

Haven Riverfront Restaurant — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

2 Main St.
Suite G
Edgewater, New Jersey
(201) 943-1900
http://www.havenedgewater.com

Cuisine: American

Ho-Ho-Kus Inn & Tavern — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

1 E. Franklin Turnpike
Ho-Ho-Kus, New Jersey
(201) 445-4115
http://www.hohokusinn.com

Cuisine: American

Hudson & Co — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

3 Second St.
Suite 150
Jersey City, New Jersey
(201) 685-7330
http://www.hudsonandconj.com

Cuisine: American/Steak house

Hunan Taste — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

67 Bloomfield Ave.
Denville, New Jersey
(973) 625-2782
http://www.hunantaste.com

Cuisine: Asian

Izakaya — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
1 Borgata Way
Atlantic City, New Jersey
(609) 317-1000
https://borgata.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/izakaya-by-michael-schulson.html

Cuisine: Japanese

Martorano’s — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

Harrahs Atlantic City
777 Harrahs Blvd.
Atlantic City, New Jersey
(609) 441-5576
http://www.harrahsresort.com

Cuisine: Italian

Metropolitan Café — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

8 E. Main St.
Freehold, New Jersey
(732) 780-9400
http://www.metrocafenj.com

Cuisine: American/Asian

Molos Restaurant — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

1 Pershing Road
Weehawken, New Jersey
(201) 223-1200
http://www.molosrestaurant.com/

Cuisine: Mediterranean/Seafood

Morton’s, The Steakhouse — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

274 Riverside Square
Hackensack, New Jersey
(201) 487-1303
http://www.mortons.com

Cuisine: Steak house

Morton’s, The Steakhouse — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

Caesars Atlantic City
2100 Pacific Ave.
Atlantic City, New Jersey
(609) 449-1044
http://www.mortons.com

Cuisine: Steak house

Nero’s Grille — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

618 S. Livingston Ave.
Livingston, New Jersey
(973) 994-1410
http://www.neros.com

Cuisine: Italian/Steak house

Nero’s Italian Steakhouse — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

Caesars Atlantic City
2100 Pacific Ave.
Atlantic City, New Jersey
(609) 343-2502
https://www.caesars.com/caesars-ac/restaurants/neros-italian-steakhouse#.WGVHDLYrK_s

Cuisine: Steak house

Oceanos Oyster Bar & Sea Grill — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

2-27 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, New Jersey
(201) 796-0546
https://www.oceanosrestaurant.com

Cuisine: Seafood/Steak house

Pagano’s Uva Restaurant and Wine Bar — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

800 Main St.
Bradley Beach, New Jersey
(732) 775-0906
http://www.uvaonmain.com

Cuisine: Italian

Perch — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

The Peacock Inn
20 Bayard Ln.
Princeton, New Jersey
(609) 924-1707
http://www.thepeacockinn.com

Cuisine: American/Regional

Rails Steakhouse — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

10 Whitehall Road
Towaco, New Jersey
(973) 335-0006
http://www.railssteakhouse.com

Cuisine: Steak house

Red Horse by David Burke — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

26 Ridge Rd.
Rumson, New Jersey
(732) 576-3400
http://www.redhorsebydb.com/

Cuisine: Asian/Steak house

Rod’s Steak & Seafood Grille — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

The Madison Hotel
1 Convent Road
Morristown, New Jersey
(973) 539-6666
http://www.rodssteak.com

Cuisine: American/ Steak house

Rooney’s Oceanfront Restaurant — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

100 Ocean Ave. N.
Long Branch, New Jersey
(732) 870-1200

http://www.rooneysocean.com

Cuisine: American/Seafood

Ruth’s Chris Steak House — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

2020 Atlantic Ave.
The Walk
Atlantic City, New Jersey
(609) 344-5833
http://www.ruthschris-atlanticcity.com

Cuisine: Steak house

Seasons 52 — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

3535 US Highway 1
Princeton, New Jersey
(609) 799-2152
http://www.seasons52.com

Cuisine: American

Seasons 52 — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

217 Lafayette Road
Edison, New Jersey
(732) 632-1852
http://www.seasons52.com

Cuisine: American

Seasons 52 — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

2000 Route 38
Cherry Hill, New Jersey
(856) 665-1052
http://www.seasons52.com

Cuisine: American

Seasons 52 — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

410 Commons Way

Bridgewater, New Jersey
(908) 203-9952
http://www.seasons52.com

Cuisine: American

Son Cubano — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

40-4 Riverwalk Place
West New York, New Jersey
(201) 399-2020
http://www.soncubanonj.com

Cuisine: American/Latin

Sorellina Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

1036 Washington St.
Hoboken, New Jersey
(201) 963-3333
http://www.sorellinahoboken.com

Cuisine: Italian/Seasonal

Stone House at Stirling Ridge — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

50 Stirling Road
Warren, New Jersey
(908) 754-1222
https://stonehouseatstirlingridge.com/

Cuisine: American

The Capital Grille — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

1 Garden State Plaza
Paramus, New Jersey
(201) 845-7040
http://www.thecapitalgrille.com

Cuisine: Steak house

The Chophouse — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

4 Lakeview Drive S.
Gibbsboro, New Jersey
(856) 566-7300
http://www.thechophouse.us

Cuisine: Steak house

The Clinton House — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

2 W. Main St.
Clinton, New Jersey
(908) 730-9300
http://theclintonhouse.com

Cuisine: American/Steak house

The Ebbitt Room — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

The Virginia Hotel
25 Jackson St.
Cape May, New Jersey
(609) 884-5700
http://www.EbbittRoom.com

Cuisine: American/Farm to Table

The Oceanaire Seafood Room — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

175 Riverside Square
Hackensack, New Jersey
(201) 343-8862
http://www.theoceanaire.com/Locations/Hackensack/Locations.aspx?utm_source=Yext&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=Yext

Cuisine: Seafood

The Palm Atlantic City — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

Tropicana Casino & Resort
2801 Pacific Ave.
Atlantic City, New Jersey
(609) 344-7256
http://www.thepalm.com

Cuisine: Northern Italian/Steak house

Ventanas Restaurant & Lounge — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

200 Park Ave.
Fort Lee, New Jersey
(201) 583-4777
http://www.facebookcom/VentanasOnTheModern

Cuisine: Latin/Steak house

Witherspoon Grill — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

57 Witherspoon St.
Princeton, New Jersey
(609) 924-6011
http://www.witherspoongrill.com

Cuisine: Steak house

Bon Appetit!

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

