All these restaurants in NJ earned top marks from Wine Spectator
Looking for a delicious restaurant with an extensive and eclectic wine program in New Jersey?
Wine Spectator revealed its list of nearly 3,200 restaurants that have earned Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards in 2022.
The winning restaurants, each with amazing wine menus, are located in more than 70 countries and all 50 states. Of those restaurants, 75 are in the Garden State.
In New Jersey, two received the highest Grand Award. The others either received Best of Award of Excellence or the Award of Excellence.
Two of the top restaurants in New Jersey are Mortons Steakhouse, three are The Capital Grille and four are Seasons 52.
Restaurant Latour — Wine Spectator Grand Award winner
Crystal Springs Resort
1 Wild Turkey Way
Hamburg, New Jersey
(844) 414-9893
www.crystalgolfresort.com
Cuisine: American
The Pluckemin Inn — Wine Spectator Grand Award winner
359 Route 206 S.
Bedminister, New Jersey
(908) 658-9292
www.pluckemininn.com
Cuisine: American
Angeline by Michael Symon — Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
1 Borgata Way
Atlantic City, New Jersey
(609) 317-1000
https://borgata.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/angeline-by-michael-symon.html
Cuisine: Italian
Berta’s Chateau — Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence
7 Grove St.
Wanaque, New Jersey
(973) 835-0992
http://www.bertaschateau.com
Cuisine: Italian/Northern Italian
Caffe Aldo Lamberti — Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence
2011 Route 70 W.
Cherry Hill, New Jersey
(856) 663-1747
http://www.caffelamberti.com
Cuisine: Italian/Seafood
Catherine Lombardi — Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence
3 Livingston Ave.
New Brunswick, New Jersey
(732) 296-9643
http://www.catherinelombardi.com
Cuisine: Italian
Court Street Restaurant and Bar — Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence
61 Sixth St.
Hoboken, New Jersey
(201) 795-4515
http://www.courtstreet.com
Cuisine: American/Seafood
Elements — Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence
66 Witherspoon St.
Princeton, New Jersey
(609) 924-0078
http://www.elementsprinceton.com
Cuisine: American/Asian
Il Capriccio Ristorante — Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence
633 Route 10 E.
Whippany, New Jersey
(973) 884-9175
http://www.ilcapriccio.com
Cuisine: Italian
Jockey Hollow Bar and Kitchen — Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence
110 South St.
Morristown, New Jersey
(973) 644-3180
http://www.jockeyhollowbarandkitchen.com
Cuisine: American/Farm to Table
Knife and Fork Inn — Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence
3600 Atlantic Ave.
Atlantic City, New Jersey
(609) 344-1133
http://www.knifeandforkinn.com
Cuisine: Seafood/Steakhouse
La Griglia Seafood Grill and Wine Bar — Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence
740 Kenilworth Blvd.
Kenilworth, New Jersey
(908) 241-0031
http://www.lagriglia.com
Cuisine: Northern Italian/Seafood
Old Homestead Steak House — Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
1 Borgata Way
Atlantic City, New Jersey
(609) 317-1000
Cuisine: Steak house
River Palm Terrace — Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence
1416 River Road
Edgewater, New Jersey
(201) 224-2013
http://www.riverpalm.com
Cuisine: Seafood/Steak house
Spuntino Wine Bar and Italian Tapas — Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence
70 Kingsland Rd.
Clifton, New Jersey
(973) 661-2435
http://spuntinowinebar.com/clifton/
Cuisine: Italian/Tapas
Stage Left Steak — Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence
5 Livingston Ave.
New Brunswick, New Jersey
(732) 828-4444
http://www.stageleft.com
Cuisine: American/Steak house
The Capital Grille — Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence
2000 Route 38
Cherry Hill, New Jersey
(856) 665-5252
http://www.thecapitalgrille.com
Cuisine: Seafood/Steak house
The Capital Grille — Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence
10 Dryden Way
Parsippany, New Jersey
(973) 889-8622
http://www.thecapitalgrille.com
Cuisine: Steak house
The Frog and the Peach — Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence
29 Dennis St.
New Brunswick, New Jersey
(732) 846-3216
http://www.frogandpeach.com
Cuisine: American
Undici Taverna Rustica — Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence
11 W. River Road
Rumson, New Jersey
(732) 842-3880
http://www.undicirestaurant.com
Cuisine: Italian
Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse — Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence
Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino
Brigantine Blvd.
Atlantic City, New Jersey
(609) 441-8355
http://www.vicandanthonys.com
Cuisine: Steak house
Washington Inn — Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence
801 Washington St.
Cape May, New Jersey
(609) 884-5697
https://washingtoninn.com
Cuisine: American
Water & Wine Ristorante-Taverna — Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence
141 Stirling Road
Watchung, New Jersey
(908) 755-9344
http://www.visitwaterandwine.com
Cuisine: American/Northern Italian
Windrift — Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence
ICONA Windrift
105 80th St.
Avalon, New Jersey
(609) 368-5175
http://www.iconawindrift.com
Cuisine: American
618 — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence
618 Park Ave.
Freehold, New Jerseyc
(732) 577-0001
http://www.618nj.com
Cuisine: American
Amada — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence
Ocean Casino Resort
500 Boardwalk
Atlantic City, New Jersey
(609) 783-8000
https://www.theoceanac.com
Cuisine: Spanish/Tapas
American Bar & Grille — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
1 Borgata Way
Atlantic City, New Jersey
(609) 317-1000
https://borgata.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/american-bar-and-grille.html
Cuisine: American
American Cut — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence
Ocean Casino Resort
500 Boardwalk
Atlantic City, New Jersey
(609) 783-8000
http://www.theoceanac.com
Cuisine: Steak house
Bacari Grill — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence
800 Ridgewood Road
Washington Township, New Jersey
(201) 358-6330
http://www.bacarigrill.com
Cuisine: American
Battello — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence
502 Washington Blvd.
Jersey City, New Jersey
(201) 798-1798
http://www.battellojc.com
Cuisine: Italian/Seafood
Birrvino — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence
183 Riverside Ave.
Red Bank, New Jersey
(732) 842-5990
http://www.birravino.com
Cuisine: Italian
Café Madison — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence
33 Lafayette St.
Riverside, New Jersey
(856) 764-4444
http://www.cafemadison.com
Cuisine: American/Steak house
Capriccio — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence
Resorts Hotel and Casino
1133 Boardwalk
Atlantic City, New Jersey
(609) 340-6000
https://resortsac.com/restaurants/fine-dining/capriccio/
Cuisine: Italian
Council Oak Steaks & Seafood — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
1000 Boardwalk
Atlantic City, New Jersey
(609) 449-1000 ext. 6400
https://www.hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com/restaurants/fine-dining/council-oak-steaks-and-seafood
Cuisine: American/Seafood
Deccan Spice — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence
153 Wood Ave.
Edison, New Jersey
(732) 902-2888
http://www.deccanspice.com
Cuisine: Indian
Del Frisco’s Grille — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence
221 River St.
Hoboken, New Jersey
(201) 653-0195
http://www.delfriscosgrille.com
Cuisine: American/Steak house
Dock’s Oyster House — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence
2405 Atlantic Ave.
Atlantic City, New Jersey
(609) 345-0092
http://www.dockoysterhouse.com
Cuisine: Seafood/American
Dolce Mare — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence
Ocean Casino Resort
500 Boardwalk
Atlantic City, New Jersey
http://www.theoceanac.com
Cuisine: Italian/Seafood
Esty Street — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence
86 Spring Valley Road
Park Ridge, New Jersey
(201) 307-1515
http://www.estystreet.com
Cuisine: American
Gordon Ramsay Steak — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence
Harrah’s Atlantic City
777 Harrahs Blvd.
Atlantic City, New Jersey
(609) 441-5060
http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-ac/restaurants/gordonramsaysteak#.XBLTBrSp1TY
Cuisine: Steak house
Haven Riverfront Restaurant — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence
2 Main St.
Suite G
Edgewater, New Jersey
(201) 943-1900
http://www.havenedgewater.com
Cuisine: American
Ho-Ho-Kus Inn & Tavern — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence
1 E. Franklin Turnpike
Ho-Ho-Kus, New Jersey
(201) 445-4115
http://www.hohokusinn.com
Cuisine: American
Hudson & Co — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence
3 Second St.
Suite 150
Jersey City, New Jersey
(201) 685-7330
http://www.hudsonandconj.com
Cuisine: American/Steak house
Hunan Taste — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence
67 Bloomfield Ave.
Denville, New Jersey
(973) 625-2782
http://www.hunantaste.com
Cuisine: Asian
Izakaya — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
1 Borgata Way
Atlantic City, New Jersey
(609) 317-1000
https://borgata.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/izakaya-by-michael-schulson.html
Cuisine: Japanese
Martorano’s — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence
Harrahs Atlantic City
777 Harrahs Blvd.
Atlantic City, New Jersey
(609) 441-5576
http://www.harrahsresort.com
Cuisine: Italian
Metropolitan Café — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence
8 E. Main St.
Freehold, New Jersey
(732) 780-9400
http://www.metrocafenj.com
Cuisine: American/Asian
Molos Restaurant — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence
1 Pershing Road
Weehawken, New Jersey
(201) 223-1200
http://www.molosrestaurant.com/
Cuisine: Mediterranean/Seafood
Morton’s, The Steakhouse — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence
274 Riverside Square
Hackensack, New Jersey
(201) 487-1303
http://www.mortons.com
Cuisine: Steak house
Morton’s, The Steakhouse — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence
Caesars Atlantic City
2100 Pacific Ave.
Atlantic City, New Jersey
(609) 449-1044
http://www.mortons.com
Cuisine: Steak house
Nero’s Grille — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence
618 S. Livingston Ave.
Livingston, New Jersey
(973) 994-1410
http://www.neros.com
Cuisine: Italian/Steak house
Nero’s Italian Steakhouse — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence
Caesars Atlantic City
2100 Pacific Ave.
Atlantic City, New Jersey
(609) 343-2502
https://www.caesars.com/caesars-ac/restaurants/neros-italian-steakhouse#.WGVHDLYrK_s
Cuisine: Steak house
Oceanos Oyster Bar & Sea Grill — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence
2-27 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, New Jersey
(201) 796-0546
https://www.oceanosrestaurant.com
Cuisine: Seafood/Steak house
Pagano’s Uva Restaurant and Wine Bar — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence
800 Main St.
Bradley Beach, New Jersey
(732) 775-0906
http://www.uvaonmain.com
Cuisine: Italian
Perch — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence
The Peacock Inn
20 Bayard Ln.
Princeton, New Jersey
(609) 924-1707
http://www.thepeacockinn.com
Cuisine: American/Regional
Rails Steakhouse — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence
10 Whitehall Road
Towaco, New Jersey
(973) 335-0006
http://www.railssteakhouse.com
Cuisine: Steak house
Red Horse by David Burke — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence
26 Ridge Rd.
Rumson, New Jersey
(732) 576-3400
http://www.redhorsebydb.com/
Cuisine: Asian/Steak house
Rod’s Steak & Seafood Grille — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence
The Madison Hotel
1 Convent Road
Morristown, New Jersey
(973) 539-6666
http://www.rodssteak.com
Cuisine: American/ Steak house
Rooney’s Oceanfront Restaurant — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence
100 Ocean Ave. N.
Long Branch, New Jersey
(732) 870-1200
Cuisine: American/Seafood
Ruth’s Chris Steak House — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence
2020 Atlantic Ave.
The Walk
Atlantic City, New Jersey
(609) 344-5833
http://www.ruthschris-atlanticcity.com
Cuisine: Steak house
Seasons 52 — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence
3535 US Highway 1
Princeton, New Jersey
(609) 799-2152
http://www.seasons52.com
Cuisine: American
Seasons 52 — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence
217 Lafayette Road
Edison, New Jersey
(732) 632-1852
http://www.seasons52.com
Cuisine: American
Seasons 52 — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence
2000 Route 38
Cherry Hill, New Jersey
(856) 665-1052
http://www.seasons52.com
Cuisine: American
Seasons 52 — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence
410 Commons Way
Bridgewater, New Jersey
(908) 203-9952
http://www.seasons52.com
Cuisine: American
Son Cubano — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence
40-4 Riverwalk Place
West New York, New Jersey
(201) 399-2020
http://www.soncubanonj.com
Cuisine: American/Latin
Sorellina Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence
1036 Washington St.
Hoboken, New Jersey
(201) 963-3333
http://www.sorellinahoboken.com
Cuisine: Italian/Seasonal
Stone House at Stirling Ridge — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence
50 Stirling Road
Warren, New Jersey
(908) 754-1222
https://stonehouseatstirlingridge.com/
Cuisine: American
The Capital Grille — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence
1 Garden State Plaza
Paramus, New Jersey
(201) 845-7040
http://www.thecapitalgrille.com
Cuisine: Steak house
The Chophouse — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence
4 Lakeview Drive S.
Gibbsboro, New Jersey
(856) 566-7300
http://www.thechophouse.us
Cuisine: Steak house
The Clinton House — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence
2 W. Main St.
Clinton, New Jersey
(908) 730-9300
http://theclintonhouse.com
Cuisine: American/Steak house
The Ebbitt Room — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence
The Virginia Hotel
25 Jackson St.
Cape May, New Jersey
(609) 884-5700
http://www.EbbittRoom.com
Cuisine: American/Farm to Table
The Oceanaire Seafood Room — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence
175 Riverside Square
Hackensack, New Jersey
(201) 343-8862
http://www.theoceanaire.com/Locations/Hackensack/Locations.aspx?utm_source=Yext&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=Yext
Cuisine: Seafood
The Palm Atlantic City — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence
Tropicana Casino & Resort
2801 Pacific Ave.
Atlantic City, New Jersey
(609) 344-7256
http://www.thepalm.com
Cuisine: Northern Italian/Steak house
Ventanas Restaurant & Lounge — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence
200 Park Ave.
Fort Lee, New Jersey
(201) 583-4777
http://www.facebookcom/VentanasOnTheModern
Cuisine: Latin/Steak house
Witherspoon Grill — Wine Spectator Award of Excellence
57 Witherspoon St.
Princeton, New Jersey
(609) 924-6011
http://www.witherspoongrill.com
Cuisine: Steak house
Bon Appetit!
