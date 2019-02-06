All the Jersey references in the D&D show open

A listener wrote us the other day saying she loved the show and even the show open we play each day coming out of the 2pm news. It's set to the song "Howl" by The Gaslight Anthem, a New Jersey band.

Interspersed through the song we added movie clips that are making Jersey references. She asked if there's a list of what movies those are from. I decided she can't be the first person to wonder about this, so here they are.

"Easy, sport. Got myself out of Beirut once, I think I can get out of New Jersey."

"Yeah, well don't be so sure. Others have tried and failed. The entire population, in fact."

This is from The Long Kiss Goodnight , a 1996 movie with Samuel L. Jackson.

"...his arm was facing toward New Jersey, you see? And that's south. So then naturally they call him south paw...."

That's Sylvester Stallone from the movie Rocky , 1976.

"How did you know I was from Jersey?"

The movie is Karate Kid from 1984.

"I'm going back to Jersey and start up the business again."

This is from 1999's Dogma .

"Don't even tell me you met her down the shore!"

From Chasing Amy in 1997.

"...and he was planning a class field trip to a French bread factory in Trenton."

Catch Me If You Can from 2002.

"All I said was the Easter Bunny at the Menlo Park Mall was more convincing."

From Mallrats , the year 1995, because we had to get a Jersey born Kevin Smith work in here at least twice.

At this point in the Deminski and Doyle show open the song "Howl" goes back to lyrics for 20 seconds, then these movie clips...

"Hey Jersey, I'd be shocked if you survived another night!"

Ugly line from an ugly movie called Coyote Ugly in 2000.

"Hello, we'd like two tickets to New Jersey please?"

"Jersey's sold out sir."

"WHAT!?"

Dogma , again.

"That's a lovely accent you have. New Jersey?"

Finally, this is from 1994's Dumb and Dumber said by Jim Carrey in the opening scene

Due to copyright laws we can't put our show open here on the site, but if you want to hear it, now that you know what movies these all come from listen any weekday afternoon at the end of the 2pm news.

