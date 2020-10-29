All NJ workers to be screened daily for COVID. NJ top news for 10/29

Gov. Murphy is imposing strict new COVID policies on all New Jersey businesses and encouraging workers to report those that do not comply.

It's the latest response to what Murphy says is a troubling increase coronavirus infections. Business groups say the regulations are excessive and expensive. They appear designed to discourage office work and promote working from home, something Murphy has advocated since the pandemic began.

The new restrictions include: All workers must be screened for COVID symptoms every day; all workers must be socially distanced; all workers must wear masks, and employers have to give workers masks (paid for by the employer); and hand sanitizer must be provided and workers given ample breaks to wash their hands. Murphy's latest executive order also sets up a system to report and investigate complaints.

