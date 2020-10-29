All NJ workers to be screened daily for COVID. NJ top news for 10/29
Gov. Murphy is imposing strict new COVID policies on all New Jersey businesses and encouraging workers to report those that do not comply.
It's the latest response to what Murphy says is a troubling increase coronavirus infections. Business groups say the regulations are excessive and expensive. They appear designed to discourage office work and promote working from home, something Murphy has advocated since the pandemic began.
The new restrictions include: All workers must be screened for COVID symptoms every day; all workers must be socially distanced; all workers must wear masks, and employers have to give workers masks (paid for by the employer); and hand sanitizer must be provided and workers given ample breaks to wash their hands. Murphy's latest executive order also sets up a system to report and investigate complaints.
Other Top Stories from New Jersey 101.5:
- The remnants of Hurricane Zeta are hitting NJ today. Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says things will get worse as the day goes on.
- Paterson joins Newark and Hoboken with new pandemic restrictions, including a 9 p.m. curfew. Jersey City Mayor Steven Fullop mocked those restrictions, tweeting: "it's not like you can only get COVID at night." Fullop promised no new business restrictions.
- Brick officials are considering a ban on short-term rentals after a series of raucous parties not only disrupted quiet neighborhoods, but put public safety at risk.
- Daylight Saving Time comes to and end this Sunday, when we set our clocks back an hour. NJ State Senator Shirley Turner is sponsoring legislation to make it permanent.
- An appliance is the likely cause of an explosion that leveled a home in East Greenwich, killing an elderly couple.
- JCP&L was granted a rate hike, but state regulators delayed it until next year.
- Superstorm Sandy made landfall in New Jersey eight years ago today, but how well prepared are we for the next superstorm? A team of weather watchers at Rutgers says we may not know until it hits.
- Some quirky questions have arisen as NJ conducts this election largely by mail. One of the latest: Can a tape my ballot closed? The short answer is yes, NJ.com reports, but it is not recommended. The tape could signal to some elections workers that the ballot was unsealed, then taped closed again. That could get the ballot tossed.