All NJ Walmart, Sam’s Club spots add COVID-19 vaccine for seniors

All Walmart and Sam's Club store locations across the state — nearly 70 of them — now are administering COVID-19 vaccines to those who are 65 and older, the company confirmed on Thursday, based on supply availability.

That's double the amount of locations that had been offering the Moderna vaccine as of two weeks ago.

Appointments can be made for eligible individuals either by calling a local Walmart or Sam’s Club pharmacy or the New Jersey Senior Hotline at 856-249-7007.

In between the staggered levels of eligibility rolled out since December, state health officials have begun a special effort to vaccinate New Jerseyans 65 and older, state health commissioner Judith Persichilli saidd at the March 17 state pandemic briefing.

As of Thursday, 3.72 million vaccine doses had been administered statewide,Gov. Phil Murphy announced via Twitter, with 1.32 million New Jerseyans fully vaccinated.

Of those who now have received at least one vaccine shot in-state, 30% were between the ages of 65 and 79, while another 10% were 80 and older, according to state data reported online.

The concentrated push to vaccinate older residents, roughly a year into the pandemic, as vaccine supply has been slowly ramping up was directly linked to their vulnerability, Persichilli previously said.

Residents 80 and older accounted for 47% of the state's COVID-19 deaths — or 11,412 individuals. Another 33% of confirmed deaths, or 7,987 people, were residents 65 and older, according to state data.

Target also announced earlier in March that it had partnered with CVS to offer COVID-19 vaccines at some of the chain's in-store pharmacies to those who are eligible, as supply allows.

"Vaccinations will be by appointment-only and we want to encourage eligible patients to use our online scheduling tool to find a location that is convenient for them to access," a Target spokesperson said, declining to detail which Target stores in state were added to the list of roughly 160 CVS locations in NJ administering shots.

These are the 61 Walmart and 7 Sam's Club locations in-state:

Atlantic County:

Egg Harbor Township: 6801 Black Horse Pike, phone: (609) 415-6352



Hammonton: 55 White Horse Pike, phone: (609) 567-8200



Hamilton (Mays Landing): 4620 Black Horse Pike, phone: (609) 625-4411



Pleasantville (Sam's Club): 1025 Black Horse Pike, phone: (609) 485-2047

Bergen County:

Garfield: 174 Passaic St, phone: 973-330-3557



Saddle Brook: 189 U.S. Highway 46, phone: 201-226-0466



Teterboro: 1 Teterboro Landing Drive, phone: 201-375-4004

Burlington County:

Cinnaminson (Sam's Club): 2501 Route 130, phone: (856) 303-2105



Cinnaminson: 2501 Route 130 S, phone: (856) 303-2127



Burlington: 2106 Mount Holly Road, phone: (609) 239-2679



Lumberton: 1740 Route 38, phone: (609) 702-7999



Marlton section of Evesham Township: 150 Route 70, phone: (856) 988-1982



Mount Laurel: 934 Route 73, phone: (856) 372-6135

Camden County:

Audubon: 130 Black Horse Pike, phone: (856) 310-1519



Cherry Hill: 500 Route 38, phone: (856) 665-7180



Somerdale: 1 Coopertowne Blvd, phone: (856) 545-9074



West Berlin section of Berlin Township: 265 Route 73, phone: (856) 753-8838

Cape May County

Rio Grande section of Middle Township: 3159 Route 9, phone: (609) 465-4497

Cumberland County:

Bridgeton: 1130 Route 77, phone: (856) 453-0294



Millville: 2291 N 2nd St., phone: (856) 825-6700



Vineland: 1070 West Landis Ave, phone: (856) 205-9354

Gloucester County:

Deptford: 2000 Clements Bridge Rd, phone: (856) 384-6740



Deptford (Sam's Club): 2000 Clements Bridge Rd Ste 116, phone: (856) 853-7137



Turnersville section of Washington Township: 3501 Route 42, phone: (856) 629-1010



Williamstown section of Monroe Township:1840 S Black Horse Pike, phone: (856) 629-1024



Williamstown section of Monroe Township (Sam's Club): 2080 N Black Horse Pike, phone: (856) 875-5841



Woodbury: 820 Cooper Street, phone: (856) 686-1382

Hudson County:

Bayonne: 500 Bayonne Crossing Way, phone: (201) 620-6512



Kearny: 150 Harrison Ave, phone: (201) 955-0162



North Bergen: 2100 88th Street, phone: (201) 758-2891



Secaucus: 400 Park Place, phone: (201) 325-9275



Secaucus (Sam's Club): 300 Park Place, phone: (201) 974-0556

Hunterdon County

Clinton: Route 513 and I-78, phone: 908-730-9143



Flemington: 152 Route 31 North, phone: 908-788-7542

Mercer County

East Windsor: 839 Us Highway 130, phone: 609-443-6346



Hamilton: 700 Marketplace Blvd., phone: 609-585-1329



Hamilton: 1750 Nottingham Way, phone: 609-438-4081

Middlesex County



East Brunswick: 290 Route 18, phone: 732-387-1062

Edison: 2220 State Route 27, phone: 732-650-1371

Edison (Sam’s Club): 883 Route 1, phone: 732-548-1901

North Brunswick: 979 Route 1 South, phone: 732-545-7979

Old Bridge: 1126 U.S. Highway 9, phone: 732-525-8130

Old Bridge: 2825 Route 18, phone: 732-955-0770

Piscataway: 1303 Centennial Ave, phone: 732-562-1777

Woodbridge: 360 U.S. Highway 9 Route North, phone: 732-826-6084

Monmouth County

Howell: 4900 Route 9, phone: (732) 886-9111



Freehold: 326 West Main Street, phone: (732) 780-3484



Freehold (Sam's Club): 320 West Main Street, phone: (732) 780-0734



Neptune Township: 3575 Route 66, phone: (732) 918-0441

Morris County

Boonton: 300 Wootton Street, phone: 973-299-0944

Cedar Knolls section, Hanover Township: 235 Ridgedale Ave., phone: 973-889-8646

Flanders section of Mount Olive Township: 40 International Dr South, phone: 973-347-8060

Riverdale: 48 State Rt. 23, phone: 973-835-5912

Rockaway: 220 Enterprise Drive, phone: 973-361-6709

Ocean County

Brick:1872 NJ-88, phone: 732-840-7773

Lanoka Harbor section of Lacey Township: 580 U.S. 9, phone: 609-971-7468

Little Egg Harbor: 631 U.S. 9 South, phone: 609-296-6430

Manahawkin: 525 Route 72 West, phone: 609-978-8811

Toms River: 950 Route 37 West, phone: 732-349-6464

Salem County:

Pennsville: 709 S Broadway, phone: (856) 935-0008

Somerset County

Manville: 100 North Main Street, phone: 908-575-8928

Sussex County

Franklin: 230 State Highway 23, phone: 973-209-4243



Newton: 26 Hampton House Road, phone: 973-300-4760

Union County

Linden: 1050 W Edgar Road, phone: 908-474-9056



Union: 900 Springfield Road, phone: 908-624-1447



Watchung: 1501 U.S. Highway 22, phone: 908-756-1258

Warren County

Hackettstown: 1885 State Route 57 Ste 100, phone: 908-979-9651



Phillipsburg: 1300 Us Highway 22, phone: 908-454-4047

With previous reporting by Dan Alexander

