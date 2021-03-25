All NJ Walmart, Sam’s Club spots add COVID-19 vaccine for seniors

(Sam's Club/Walmart)

All Walmart and Sam's Club store locations across the state — nearly 70 of them — now are administering COVID-19 vaccines to those who are 65 and older, the company confirmed on Thursday, based on supply availability.

That's double the amount of locations that had been offering the Moderna vaccine as of two weeks ago.

Appointments can be made for eligible individuals either by calling a local Walmart or Sam’s Club pharmacy or the New Jersey Senior Hotline at 856-249-7007.

In between the staggered levels of eligibility rolled out since December, state health officials have begun a special effort to vaccinate New Jerseyans 65 and older, state health commissioner Judith Persichilli saidd at the March 17 state pandemic briefing.

As of Thursday, 3.72 million vaccine doses had been administered statewide,Gov. Phil Murphy announced via Twitter, with 1.32 million New Jerseyans fully vaccinated.

Of those who now have received at least one vaccine shot in-state, 30% were between the ages of 65 and 79, while another 10% were 80 and older, according to state data reported online.

The concentrated push to vaccinate older residents, roughly a year into the pandemic, as vaccine supply has been slowly ramping up was directly linked to their vulnerability, Persichilli previously said.

Residents 80 and older accounted for 47% of the state's COVID-19 deaths — or 11,412 individuals. Another 33% of confirmed deaths, or 7,987 people, were residents 65 and older, according to state data.

Target also announced earlier in March that it had partnered with CVS to offer COVID-19 vaccines at some of the chain's in-store pharmacies to those who are eligible, as supply allows.

"Vaccinations will be by appointment-only and we want to encourage eligible patients to use our online scheduling tool to find a location that is convenient for them to access," a Target spokesperson said, declining to detail which Target stores in state were added to the list of roughly 160 CVS locations in NJ administering shots.

These are the 61 Walmart and 7 Sam's Club locations in-state:

Atlantic County:

    • Egg Harbor Township: 6801 Black Horse Pike, phone: (609) 415-6352
    • Hammonton: 55 White Horse Pike, phone: (609) 567-8200
    • Hamilton (Mays Landing): 4620 Black Horse Pike, phone: (609) 625-4411
    • Pleasantville (Sam's Club): 1025 Black Horse Pike, phone: (609) 485-2047

Bergen County:

    • Garfield: 174 Passaic St, phone: 973-330-3557
    • Saddle Brook: 189 U.S. Highway 46, phone: 201-226-0466
    • Teterboro: 1 Teterboro Landing Drive, phone: 201-375-4004

Burlington County:

    • Cinnaminson (Sam's Club): 2501 Route 130, phone: (856) 303-2105
    • Cinnaminson: 2501 Route 130 S, phone: (856) 303-2127
    • Burlington: 2106 Mount Holly Road, phone: (609) 239-2679
    • Lumberton: 1740 Route 38, phone: (609) 702-7999
    • Marlton section of Evesham Township: 150 Route 70, phone: (856) 988-1982
    • Mount Laurel: 934 Route 73, phone: (856) 372-6135

Camden County:

    • Audubon: 130 Black Horse Pike, phone: (856) 310-1519
    • Cherry Hill: 500 Route 38, phone: (856) 665-7180
    • Somerdale: 1 Coopertowne Blvd, phone: (856) 545-9074
    • West Berlin section of Berlin Township: 265 Route 73, phone: (856) 753-8838

Cape May County

    • Rio Grande section of Middle Township: 3159 Route 9, phone: (609) 465-4497

Cumberland County:

    • Bridgeton: 1130 Route 77, phone: (856) 453-0294
    • Millville: 2291 N 2nd St., phone: (856) 825-6700
    • Vineland: 1070 West Landis Ave, phone: (856) 205-9354

Gloucester County:

    • Deptford: 2000 Clements Bridge Rd, phone: (856) 384-6740
    • Deptford (Sam's Club): 2000 Clements Bridge Rd Ste 116, phone: (856) 853-7137
    • Turnersville section of Washington Township: 3501 Route 42, phone: (856) 629-1010
    • Williamstown section of Monroe Township:1840 S Black Horse Pike, phone: (856) 629-1024
    • Williamstown section of Monroe Township (Sam's Club): 2080 N Black Horse Pike, phone: (856) 875-5841
    • Woodbury: 820 Cooper Street, phone: (856) 686-1382

Hudson County:

    • Bayonne: 500 Bayonne Crossing Way, phone: (201) 620-6512
    • Kearny: 150 Harrison Ave, phone: (201) 955-0162
    • North Bergen: 2100 88th Street, phone: (201) 758-2891
    • Secaucus: 400 Park Place, phone: (201) 325-9275
    • Secaucus (Sam's Club): 300 Park Place, phone: (201) 974-0556

Hunterdon County

    • Clinton: Route 513 and I-78, phone: 908-730-9143
    • Flemington: 152 Route 31 North, phone: 908-788-7542

Mercer County

    • East Windsor: 839 Us Highway 130, phone: 609-443-6346
    • Hamilton: 700 Marketplace Blvd., phone: 609-585-1329
    • Hamilton: 1750 Nottingham Way, phone: 609-438-4081

Middlesex County

  • East Brunswick: 290 Route 18, phone: 732-387-1062
  • Edison: 2220 State Route 27, phone: 732-650-1371
  • Edison (Sam’s Club): 883 Route 1, phone: 732-548-1901
  • North Brunswick: 979 Route 1 South, phone: 732-545-7979
  • Old Bridge: 1126 U.S. Highway 9, phone: 732-525-8130
  • Old Bridge: 2825 Route 18, phone: 732-955-0770
  • Piscataway: 1303 Centennial Ave, phone: 732-562-1777
  • Woodbridge: 360 U.S. Highway 9 Route North, phone: 732-826-6084

    • Monmouth County

      • Howell: 4900 Route 9, phone: (732) 886-9111
      • Freehold: 326 West Main Street, phone: (732) 780-3484
      • Freehold (Sam's Club): 320 West Main Street, phone: (732) 780-0734
      • Neptune Township: 3575 Route 66, phone: (732) 918-0441

    Morris County

  • Boonton: 300 Wootton Street, phone: 973-299-0944
  • Cedar Knolls section, Hanover Township: 235 Ridgedale Ave., phone: 973-889-8646
  • Flanders section of Mount Olive Township: 40 International Dr South, phone: 973-347-8060
  • Riverdale: 48 State Rt. 23, phone: 973-835-5912
  • Rockaway: 220 Enterprise Drive, phone: 973-361-6709

    • Ocean County

  • Brick:1872 NJ-88, phone: 732-840-7773
  • Lanoka Harbor section of Lacey Township: 580 U.S. 9, phone: 609-971-7468
  • Little Egg Harbor: 631 U.S. 9 South, phone: 609-296-6430
  • Manahawkin: 525 Route 72 West, phone: 609-978-8811
  • Toms River: 950 Route 37 West, phone: 732-349-6464

    • Salem County:

      • Pennsville: 709 S Broadway, phone: (856) 935-0008

    Somerset County

      • Manville: 100 North Main Street, phone: 908-575-8928

    Sussex County

      • Franklin: 230 State Highway 23, phone: 973-209-4243
      • Newton: 26 Hampton House Road, phone: 973-300-4760

    Union County

      • Linden: 1050 W Edgar Road, phone: 908-474-9056
      • Union: 900 Springfield Road, phone: 908-624-1447
      • Watchung: 1501 U.S. Highway 22, phone: 908-756-1258

    Warren County

      • Hackettstown: 1885 State Route 57 Ste 100, phone: 908-979-9651
      • Phillipsburg: 1300 Us Highway 22, phone: 908-454-4047

    With previous reporting by Dan Alexander

