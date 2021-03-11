Walmart, Sam’s Club locations add COVID-19 vaccinations

You can add 34 Sam's Club and Walmart locations to the list of retail locations offering a COVID-19 vaccine.

They join CVS, Rite Aid, Shop Rite, Stop & Shop and Walgreens as chains where at least one of the three vaccines are available. Over 2.7 million doses have been administered statewide as of Thursday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard putting the state halfway to its goal of vaccinating 4.7 million adults by June.

The chain will be offering the Moderna vaccine and with appointments made through the state's website. Patients 65 and older can make their appointments by calling their local Walmart or Sam’s Club pharmacy or by calling the New Jersey Senior Hotline at 856-249-7007.

Target also announced that it has partnered with CVS to offer COVID-19 vaccines at some of the chain's in-store pharmacies to those who are eligible, as supply allows.

"Vaccinations will be by appointment-only and we want to encourage eligible patients to use our online scheduling tool to find a location that is convenient for them to access," a Target spokesperson said, declining to detail which Target stores in state were added to the list of nearly 160 CVS locations in NJ administering shots.

The 34 Walmart and Sam's Club locations:

Atlantic County:

Egg Harbor Township: 6801 Black Horse Pike



Hammonton: 55 White Horse Pike



Hamilton (Mays Landing): 4620 Black Horse Pike



Pleasantville (Sam's Club): 1025 Black Horse Pike

Burlington County:

Cinnaminson (Sam's Club): 2501 Route 130



Cinnaminson: 2501 Route 130 S



Burlington: 2106 Mount Holly Road



Lumberton: 1740 Route 38



Marlton: 150 Route 70



Mount Laurel: 934 Route 73

Camden County:

Audubon: 130 Black Horse Pike



Cherry Hill: 500 Route 38



Somerdale: 1 Coopertowne Blvd



West Berlin: 265 Route 73

Cape May County

Rio Grande: 3159 Route 9

Cumberland County:

Bridgeton: 1130 Route 77



Millville: 2291 N 2nd St.



Vineland: 1070 West Landis Ave

Gloucester County:

Deptford: 2000 Clements Bridge Rd



Deptford (Sam's Club): 2000 Clements Bridge Rd



Turnersville section of Washington Township: 3501 Route 42



Williamstown section of Monroe Township:1840 S Black Horse Pike



Williamstown section of Monroe Township (Sam's Club): 1840 S Black Horse Pike



Woodbury: 820 Cooper Street

Hudson County:

Bayonne: 500 Bayonne Crossing Way



Kearny: 150 Harrison Ave



North Bergen: 2100 88th Street



Secaucus: 400 Park Place



Secaucus (Sam's Club): 300 Park Place

Monmouth County

Howell: 4900 Route 9



Freehold: 326 West Main Street



Freehold (Sam's Club): 320 West Main Street



Neptune Township: 3575 Route 66

Salem County:

Pennsville: 709 S Broadway

