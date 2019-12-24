All clear for holiday travel

New Jersey and its neighbor states appear to be the beneficiaries of a precipitation-free holiday stretch, with some minor disturbances entering the picture toward the weekend but nothing remotely severe for this time of year.

Christmas Eve is a sunny day in the Garden State, with highs in the mid-40s up to 50. (Temperatures should stay in that general range for the next several days.) For Santa's visit overnight, some of the state will drop below the freezing mark, but it's a mostly clear evening. Low temperatures will range from the mid-20s to the mid-30s.

Christmas Day Wednesday remains dry, if you will be traveling. A little more cloud cover than Tuesday — we'll call it mostly sunny — but still keeping temperatures in the 45-to-50 pocket.

By Thursday, clouds start to win out; just partly sunny, with highs once again in the mid-40s to about 50.

Dan will be back by then to take you into the weekend, with a rain/snow mix looking like a possibility for North Jersey on Friday morning.

Merry Christmas to all!

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow returns Thursday, Dec. 26. Patrick Lavery is Senior Producer of Morning News and Special Programming for New Jersey 101.5, and is lead reporter and substitute anchor for "New Jersey's First News."

