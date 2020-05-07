Alexander Road road work complete, bridge to reopen into Princeton

A major road connecting Princeton to Route 1 will reopen next week.

Alexander Road was closed in November between Route 1 in West Windsor and Faculty Road in Princeton for repair work on two deteriorating bridges.

The DOT said that Mercer County will complete paving and striping of the new bridges, which will give the DOT access for final paving on Alexander Road. All the bridges are expected to open by May 15.

By using accelerated bridge construction techniques, the length of the project was cut from a year to just six months, according to DOT spokesman Steve Schapiro.

The new Alexander Road bridge will be a beam-supported concrete deck on reinforced abutments with a design that is "respectful" of the historic nature of the D&R Canal.

The DOT's pedestrian bridge over the D+R Canal was open on May 1.

