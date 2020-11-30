ALDI: Don’t fall for online scam offering free groceries

ALDI has warned customers not to fall victim to a new social media scam impersonating the popular grocery store chain.

On its official Facebook page, ALDI USA shared a message Sunday, urging folks to ignore a fake Facebook page, with a phony offer of free groceries or "Christmas food boxes."

Gloucester Township Police also shared a warning, noting that it fell under the category of scams that are "too good to be true."

Police said the fake ALDI post included an external link, which could lead users to be either hacked or subject to a computer virus.

ALDI urged people to share news of the phishing scheme, adding "always be sure to look for the blue check mark by our name for authenticity."

This Thursday is the planned grand opening of an ALDI store in the Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick, which brings the chain’s total locations in New Jersey to 57, as reported by NorthJersey.com in October.

ALDI stores in Ramsey, Marlboro, Bergenfield and Totowa also opened for the first time this year, according to the same report.