Al Capone’s New Jersey house just sold, take a look inside

Did you know that famous gangster Al Capone once lived in New Jersey? Neither did I, but NJ.com reports a house he used to live in has been sold for $1.3 million, according to NJ.com.

According to Architectural Digest, the four bedroom home in Berlin had been listed for $1.75 million. Capone didn’t live there long, however. PhillyMag.com says he lived there for about a year starting in 1927 to hide out from authorities and stayed until he was busted on a gun charge. The home was never actually in his name. He sublet it from an associate of Nucky Johnson, the Atlantic City crime boss depicted on Boardwalk Empire. The house has changed hands over the years. The sellers’ names were not disclosed, but according to NJ.com, they had lived there for 45 years.

The home sits on over 36 acres and is next to the Pine Valley Golf Club, the ultra-exclusive club that has been voted the best golf course in the country. The golf club is its own municipality and only residents can belong to the club (which is all male). The house itself is pretty spectacular, too; the main house is over 6,000 square feet, and the guest house is 2,400 square feet. There are five full bathrooms, two half baths, a game room, three fireplaces, a heated pool and a hot tub. It also has a seven car garage and a tennis court.

Take a look at the pictures and imagine the capers that must have plotted inside those walls. You can also check out the full listing here.

