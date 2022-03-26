Would you spend $3,000 a night for this gorgeous home in Cape May, NJ?

Cape May has so much to offer. The question is will have you time to experience it with this awesome house at your disposal?

Airbnb has a listing for a Cape May area home that's nothing short of spectacular!

Get our free mobile app

This six-bedroom 3 1/2 bath home is said to be six minutes from the beach. (We don't know if those six minutes were calculated in July or January.)

The big feature on this property is the awesome 12-foot deep pool, complete with waterfalls, a grotto, a hot tub, a pizza oven and more. Once you're here, where could you go that's better than this?)

Inside, a movie theater awaits you with lots of house stuff. (Can you tell, I can't wait to get to them photos of the pool?)

The home is listed at $2,850 a night, plus cleaning and service fees.

More details can be found here.

Rent This Stunning House and Pool In Cape May What a house! What a pool!

See What $12.5 Million Will Buy You in Cape May County -- 130 74th St., Avalon, NJ This breathtaking 4,100-square-foot home at 130 74th Street in Avalon is simply stunning.