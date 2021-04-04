After knifepoint robbery by 12-year-old, NJ shop owner dies: cops

ATLANTIC CITY — A 12-year-old boy and young teen girl are facing charges, as police continue to search for other minors involved in a robbery at knifepoint that ended with a boardwalk shop owner’s death, according to law enforcement.

The 12-year-old and 14-year-old girl were arrested on Thursday evening, as Atlantic City Police responded to a business in the 1500 block of the Boardwalk after reports of a group of teens damaging the store and assaulting individuals, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner said.

Shop owner, 66-year-old Mahmood Ansari, of Atlantic City, collapsed shortly after police arrived after 7:30 p.m. Ansari was given CPR by a bystander and officers before EMS arrived and took him to the hospital where he died, Tyner said.

An autopsy was pending and results had not been released as of Sunday evening.

The 12-year-old city resident, whose identity was not disclosed due to his age, was the minor who had threatened Ansari with a knife, according to the prosecutor.

He was charged with two counts of robbery, simple assault, shoplifting, terroristic threats, conspiracy, and weapons possession counts.

The 14-year-old girl, also from Atlantic City, was charged with robbery, simple assault, shoplifting, and conspiracy.

On Friday, other local shop owners and supporters held a boardwalk protest, saying that they have voiced complaints about looting and harassment by juveniles for years, as reported by Breaking AC.

“The Atlantic City Police Department is aware of the concerns and complaints from the business community, regarding juveniles,” Interim Officer in Charge James Sarkos said in a written statement on Friday.

Police were working closely with the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office on the investigation surrounding Ansari’s death and would continue to "coordinate" with local businesses, he said.

DID YOU KNOW: New Jersey has a volcano!