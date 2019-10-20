After deadly Rt 80 crash, funeral funds raised for two NJ women

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS — After a fiery, multi-vehicle crash on Route 80 claimed three lives early Friday, the identities of two people who died have been revealed via online fundraisers.

State Police said several vehicles were involved in the crash, in the eastbound inner lanes approaching Exit 45 for Beverwyck Road in Parsippany-Troy Hills before 2 a.m. on Oct. 18, but so far have not disclosed further circumstances of the crash.

As reported by CBS New York, authorities were investigating whether a wrong-way driver may have been involved in the accident, while Parsippany Focus reported the driver of another vehicle was taken to the hospital, as police investigated whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The Morris County Prosecutor's Office confirmed that two women and a man were killed in the crash, but their identities were not disclosed by police as of Sunday afternoon.

Julia Wells, 20, of Mine Hill was identified as one of the young women who died in the crash, according to a GoFundMe campaign organized by friend, Amber Brianne Sweedy.

Sweedy told NJ.com that Wells worked at a hair salon and was "obsessed" with making people feel beautiful.

According to a Fundly page created for funeral expenses, Jalen Davis also was one of the victims to die in what her mother called online a "horrible car accident in New Jersey."

"Jalen just turned 20 two weeks ago and was working on her music career. She was such a loving spirit with the heart to serve and help people. She was the most unselfish person that I know. She was loyal to a fault and opened her heart to everyone. She always saw the good in everyone," the fund creator and Davis' mother, JoAnn Merritt wrote.

The Daily Voice cited family and friends and authorities in reporting both Davis and Wells died as passengers in a Toyota Corolla that collided with a Jeep on the eastbound side of the highway.

A message for the Morris County Prosecutor's Office on any updates to the investigation was not immediately returned on Sunday.

Crash on I-80 east in the express lanes near #45 (RLS Metro Breaking News)

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5