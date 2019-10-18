3 dead in Route 80 crash, portion of highway closed

PARSIPPANY — A triple-fatal crash closed part of Route 80 to start the Friday morning commute.

State Police said several vehicles were involved in the crash, in the inner lanes approaching Exit 45 for Beverwyck Road in Parsippany-Troy Hills around 1:55 a.m., but did not disclose the circumstances of the crash. As of 7:55 a.m. the lanes remained closed.

The outer lanes were open, but with a rubbernecking delay past the crash scene. A multi mile delay also developed approaching Route 287. Route 46 was also picking up additional traffic.

Delays on I-80 east (NJ DOT)

Pictures posted by RLS Metro Breaking News showed a car in the middle of the express lanes and a second car, along with a tractor trailer, parked on the shoulder of the local lanes, with several fire trucks on scene.

New Jersey Fast Traffic's Bob Williams said the crash will also impact traffic on Route 287 approaching Route 80. Routes 46 and 10 are the best alternates around the closure, according to Williams.

The closure could also cause delays for NJ Transit buses through the area.

Vehicle involved in I-80 triple fatal (RLS Metro Breaking News)

