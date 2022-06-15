After 40 years, it’s time to kiss this beloved NJ eatery goodbye

We all have that one restaurant that we cannot fathom ever closing, and for Atlantic City locals, this fear has turned into reality.

Los Amigos, a Mexican restaurant has just announced its plans to close after almost 50 years of business. The restaurant originally opened in West Berlin in 1976 and later moved to 1926 Atlantic Ave in Atlantic City.

Los Amigos via Google Maps Los Amigos via Google Maps loading...

For ages, Los Amigos has been known as the best spot down the shore to grab a Mexican-Southwestern bite. The restaurant has received numerous awards throughout its career including Open Table’s “Diners Choice” in 2019, and was also voted best tequila and rum bar in Atlantic City Weekly's Readers Choice 2018 Nightlife Awards.

What started out as a small joint trying to fill a void for Mexican cuisine in Atlantic City quickly turned into a hotspot and for that, Los Amigos should be proud.

It is unclear whether or not the restaurant plans to remain closed forever, but with no reopening in sight, this news definitely seems like a goodbye. While a replacement to Los Amigos could never compare or live up to its rich history, thankfully there are still Mexican places to choose from in the area.

If you are in the AC area and want Mexican cuisine, consider checking out El Rincon De Sabor, Salt and Pepper, Mr. Gordos or TacocaT. All of these places have received a decent amount of attention in the past couple of years and are decent places to grab a Mexican bite.

El Rincon De Sabor via Google Maps El Rincon De Sabor via Google Maps loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Inside one of NJ's few remaining 'five and dimes' Binkley's is a staple for people who live in Medford and Medford Lakes.