The sale of legal cannabis products for recreational use generated over $24 million in the first month. While there is clearly demand for the product, unintended consequences are continuing to surface.

AT 7 p.m. Thursday, New Jersey 101.5 is presenting the latest in a series of Town Hall broadcasts. "Growing Weed in the Garden State" will explore how the legal adult-use marijuana industry is impacting New Jersey.

New Jersey 101.5’s Eric Scott leads a panel that includes law enforcement, legal experts, regulators, growers and dispensary operators.

The program will explore not only those unintended consequences but also how legal marijuana sales are positively impacting New Jersey.

Experts will also explain what you can and cannot buy and walk listeners through what to expect if they visit a dispensary.

The program’s on-air panel will feature:

— Bill Caruso, co-founder of New Jersey United for Marijuana Reform

— Rob Nixon with the New Jersey State Police Benevolent Association

— New Jersey State Senate President Nicholas Scutari

— Chrissy Buteas, chief government affairs officer at New Jersey Business & Industry Association

Listeners and viewers will also hear from marijuana cultivators and dispensary operators

Scott and his guests will also answer live, call-in questions from listeners throughout the hour.

Online, the Town Hall will be streamed live and available for embedding at facebook.com/nj1015/live. The broadcast may also be accessed via NJ1015.com, the New Jersey 101.5 YouTube channel, or the free New Jersey 101.5 app.

