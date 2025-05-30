Making science fun and using the amazing resources that the Liberty Science Center has to offer, Thursday nights are party nights at the great house of science.

Thursday nights, the Liberty Science Center will throw an adult-only party that will include dancing to a DJ, bites and drinks with a twist of science.

This cool concept will incorporate the science resources that the Liberty Science Center has to offer.

Drinks and food, DJ, Dancing Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

On June 12, the big party is a Broadway Fest, with Dr. Brooks talking about galaxy formation and evolution space Talk. The night will also feature the Stars of Broadway Planetarium Show and a cool Laser Broadway Show.

The evening is available for all 18+ adults and the Science Center will make available mocktails to those under 21. A full bar is available for adults 21 and over and all attendees must bring a photo ID.

Wolly Mammoth, Skeleton, Science Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

The exhibits will be open to the attendees of the Thursday night party and include Making Mammoths, a fascinating look into bringing back the mammoth. They have a cool Cosmic Portal, and a remarkably interesting exhibit on Microbes Rule.

An intense microscopic look at microbes and their essential key role in the life of our planet. You can also explore the universe through the eye of the James Webb Telescope.

A science show, a DJ, food, beverages, and cool events are all at the Liberty Science Center.

Enjoy this opportunity to see the exhibits, listen to music, and have fun on a Thursday night.