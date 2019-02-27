Adult and child die in burning car in Atlantic County

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Two people died Tuesday in a head-on crash in which their car burst into flames.

Egg Harbor Township police said a Kia Soul heading south and a northbound Cadillac CTS collided about 12:15 p.m. on English Creek Avenue in the Scullville section. The Kia overturned and caught fire, trapping two people, according to police. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Cadillac was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not disclose the identities of the deceased, but the Scullville fire chief told NBC Philadelphia that an adult and child died in the crash.

Police asked any witnesses to call the Egg Harbor Township Traffic Safety Unit at 609-926-2661.

