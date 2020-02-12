Add this steel beam windshield story to your driving paranoia

For all the times Bill Doyle and I have done the topic of ‘Driving Paranoia’ it’s rare to see it in real life. Things became all too real for a truck driver in Lansing, Michigan.

Johnnie Lowe was driving on a Lansing area highway when the unthinkable happened. According to CNN, a flatbed was in front of him when something went terribly wrong. A steel beam came loose and went flying through the air straight at him.

With nowhere to go, Lowe said he put his arm across his face just waiting for impact. That beam came through Lowe’s windshield in an explosion of glass and lodged into the steering wheel, stopping just short of impaling the trucker.

