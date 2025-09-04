Here’s How to Tell Google You Want More of Our Content

It can be hard to find news and information from media sources you trust. That's why Google has recently added a new feature: Preferred Sources.

By adding New Jersey 101.5, you signal to Google that you would like to see content from our site at the top of your news-related search results, when available. This gives you more personal control over the results you get - and lets you support your favorite news and information sources.

We'd love it if you added us as one of your trusted media sources on Google!

How to set us as a preferred source on Google

It's pretty easy to add a site as your preferred source.

Adding Us Directly From Account Sources

1. Access your 'Sources' menu directly at https://www.google.com/preferences/source.

2. Search for, and place a check mark next to, https://nj1015.com. That's it - you're done! You can also set us as a preferred source by clicking here.

Adding Us On The Google Search Page

1. Search for a topic that's in the news on Google. Or simply search the news by clicking here.

2. Next to the “Top stories” header, click the Cards Star icon.

3. Search for, and place a check mark next to, our site's name.

4. That's it! You can click "Reload Results" or click the upper right "X" to close out of the source window.

Thank you! We appreciate your support.