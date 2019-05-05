Actor Jeff Daniels will speak at Kean University’s graduation

The Class of 2019 will get to hear from actor Jeff Daniels at Kean University's graduation this month.

Daniels has been tapped as speaker for the undergraduate ceremony at the Prudential Center in Newark, involving more than 2,800 students and their guests on Thursday, May 23.

The Emmy Award-winning actor and three-time Tony Award nominee currently is on Broadway in the critically acclaimed production of To Kill a Mockingbird.

Last year's undergraduate commencement speaker for Kean was NJ U.S. Senator Cory Booker.

Kean University also announced comedian Nancy Giles as the featured speaker for its graduate ceremony this month.

The actress, CBS News Sunday Morning contributor and self-described “accidental pundette” will speak at the Nathan Weiss Graduate College Commencement on Friday, May 17 at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark.

“At Commencement, we celebrate our students’ achievements and wish them well as they start the next phase of their lives,” said Ada Morell, chair of the Kean University Board of Trustees. “Jeff Daniels and Nancy Giles are outstanding role models for our students, and I expect they will have powerful messages for them and their families.”

Kean University is expected to award more than 2,800 undergraduate degrees and more than 700 graduate degrees at this year’s commencement ceremonies.

