Action Park to become subject of television series

It was a Jersey landmark with colorful nicknames like “Class Action Park” and “Traction Park” and even had a movie made about it, but now the legendary amusement park, Action Park is the focus of a new television series.

According to Variety, the series is being developed as a comedy by Hulu. The half-hour series is based on the upcoming book Action Park: Fast Times, Wild Rides, and the Untold Story of America’s Most Dangerous Amusement Park by Andy Mulvihill and Jake Rossen.

The park, which closed in 1996, holds almost a mythical place in New Jersey history long after its demise with generations of Jerseyans proud that they survived the rides. There is a documentary called Class Action Park in the works and a board game based on the park as well.

For those unfamiliar with the park, it was in Vernon, New Jersey and operated from 1978 until a spate of injuries, deaths, lawsuits, and settlements forced it to close. The Alpine Slide may have been the most notorious ride, with patrons hurtling down a concrete slide with very little control; the park’s first fatality was on that ride. A water ride, the Cannonball Loop, and enclosed water slide with a loop turning the rider upside down in the middle, was so dangerous, it was shut down by the state after only a month in use. Along with the myriad broken bones, cuts, abrasions, electric shocks and countless other injuries, there were six recorded deaths either directly or indirectly caused by the park. Dangerous designs, untrained staff, untested engineering, and the sale of beer at the park all contributed to the hazards.

The book is scheduled for release on June 30th. No word on when the TV series will be ready to air. It does seem a little strange that they’re making a comedy about a place where six people died, though.

