A 20-year-old Ocean County man accused of mowing down and killing five geese with his vehicle has been served 15 more summonses by state wildlife officials.

Quintin Alec-Manning, of Brick, faces five counts each of the following, through the Division of Fish and Wildlife: Killing wildlife with the aid of a motor vehicle; taking geese in manner other than prescribed; taking geese during closed hunting season.

That’s in addition to five counts of third-degree animal cruelty filed by Toms River police against Alec-Manning for the incident on May 29 at the parking lot of Indian Head Shopping Center on Route 9 North.

Alec-Manning was arrested the next day. Toms River police did not say what type of vehicle he drove or whether he was alone.

Alec-Manning is due in Toms River Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Thursday.

